NEWS
Red Cross To Train Journalists On First Aid
BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt
To prepare journalists for emergencies, the International Committee on Red Cross (ICRC), will train members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State on First Aid.
NUJ chairman in the state, Stanley Job Stanley, disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt while speaking at a one-day workshop on “Role of the Media in Situation of Urban Violence, which was organised by the Union in collaboration with ICRC.
Stanley said: “We want Red Cross to attend to NUJ monthly meetings to educate journalists on the issue of First Aid. It is important that we know all those things in case of any emergency.”
He lauded Red Cross for the workshop saying that journalists in the state are now better informed on the activities of the humanitarian organization.
Earlier in his presentation, ICRC Generalist Field Officer, David-West Egede, said the organization visited the Port Harcourt Prisons and other detention facilities in the state, to investigate the condition of detainees.
“We constantly visited Port Harcourt Prisons, SCIID (State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department and SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) detention facilities.”
He insisted that with the signing of a new by the President, that there is no need to get Police Report before treating victims of gunshot injuries.
He called on media outfits to set up humanitarian platforms in order to help in the propagation of the projects and activities of the Red Cross.
