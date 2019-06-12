Connect with us
Robbers Kill Civil Servant In Osun

Published

1 min ago

on

Nigeria-police-logo

By JOSHUA DADA

Dare devil armed robbers suspected to be herdsmen yesterday morning shot dead a civil servant, Mr Adenipekun Ademiju while carrying out robbery operation along Ife -Ibadan express way, Osun State.

Ademiju, popularly aka Okere, a staff of Atakumosa West Local Government of the state was said to have boarded a private vehicle at Osu, on his way to Ibadan before the incident happened at Ikire.

It was gathered that Ademiju was hit by bullets while the robbers were shooting sporadically at vehicles to forcefully stop them.

An eye witness who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “The man killed by Fulani herdsmen who normally rob on this road, two of them were in the car,  I think the bullets missed the target,  who is the driver of the car and killed the man.

“The robbers dropped the corpse on the highway and went away with the car”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Folashade Odoro, a Superintendent of Police who confirmed the incident to journalists,  said police are still investigating the matter.

 

Nigeria-police-logo
MOST POPULAR

