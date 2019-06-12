Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Tinubu Dedicates Democracy Day To Beko, Fawehinmi, Students

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Bola Tinubu says he dedicates the maiden Democracy day celebrations to activists including late Dr Beko Ransom-Kuti, Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) and many students that sacrificed their lives for the nation to have history.

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) stated this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday at the Eagle square venue of Democracy Day celebrations in Abuja.

He noted that the victory of MKO Abiola, at the June 12, 1993 presidential election defied tribe, ethnic and religious sentiments and the day marked the beginning of transparent and open democratic system.

According to him, the supreme sacrifice Abiola paid after his monumental victory at that particular period of history is the freedom of democracy we are enjoying.

He said that democracy is the most difficult system of government to manage adding that determination, perseverance and commitment are lessons from the June 12 experience.

“I highly value human commitment to freedom and democracy, we did that and it took 20 years to recognise our efforts,” he said.
Mr Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters said June 12 event was not only to celebrate democracy but also to celebrate the sacrifices made by Abiola.

He said that the significant of the June 12 celebration was in recognition of the day the first freest election was conducted in Nigeria.

“For the next generation of Nigerians, let the day be a history for them and let them know that civilian government is still better than authoritarian government,” he said.

Mr Rauf Aregbesola, former Governor of Osun State said that the recognition of June 12 as the National Democracy day was significant.

He said that it was a day of triumph that the aspiration of Nigerians was attained.

According to him, the celebration is an indication that the aspiration of Nigerians expressed on June 12, 1993 has gradually come into fruition and reality. (NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Tinubu Dedicates Democracy Day To Beko, Fawehinmi, Students

Sen. Bola Tinubu says he dedicates the maiden Democracy day celebrations to activists including late Dr Beko Ransom-Kuti, Gani Fawehinmi...
NEWS1 min ago

Flood: Gov Okowa Inspects Drainage Projects In Delta

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that with the successes recorded with the storm drainage projects being...
NEWS56 mins ago

June 12: I’m Committed To Keeping Nigeria One – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja reiterated his commitment to keeping Nigeria one and uplifting the socio-economic life of...
NEWS1 hour ago

June 12: PMB Correcting Past Injustices, Says APC

BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA As Nigerians celebrate the country’s new Democracy Day, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has described...
NEWS2 hours ago

Edo Govt Focused On Capacity Building In Civil Service, Says Hos

The Edo State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is committed to capacity...
NEWS2 hours ago

World Day Against Child Labour: Obaseki Insists On Sanctions For Erring Parents   

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government has strengthened institutions in the state to enforce...
NEWS2 hours ago

France Supporting Nigeria In Protection of Forest, Wildlife

By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja … Renewing Project at Yankari Games Reserve, Awareness Among Nigerians The Embassy of France in Nigeria...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: