Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

World Day Against Child Labour: Obaseki Insists On Sanctions For Erring Parents   

Published

1 min ago

on

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government has strengthened institutions in the state to enforce the Child Rights Law, to ensure that children are protected from abuses, especially child labour, which robs them of their childhood and deprive them of the opportunity to lead a fruitful, rewarding life.

The governor insisted that parents and guardians who run afoul of the provisions of the Child Rights Law would go in for flouting the law, adding that reforms in the state’s basic education sector should encourage parents to send their children to school.

Obaseki made the call, in commemoration of the 2019 World Day against Child Labour, marked every June 12, by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and observed across the globe.

He said the state government is putting the necessary policies and programmes in place to assist children across the state reach their goals in life as part of commitment to ending child labour, which can be achieved through collaboration among stakeholders.

He noted, “There is an urgent need for parents, guardians, caregivers, religious groups, well-meaning individuals and organisations to support the government in putting an end to the practice by ensuring that children who should be in school are not used as cheap labour.”

Obaseki said, “The Edo State Government through the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme is providing a robust opportunity for children to get quality basic education. The objectives of the programme will be attained when stakeholders support government’s commitment to implementing relevant programmes, policies and laws to protect children from abuses.”

He noted, “The state government enacted the Violence Against Persons (VAP) law to protect children from all forms of abuse which include the use of children for cheap labour, thereby denying them the chance to actualise their future aspirations.”

On the 2019 theme, ‘Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams!,’ Obaseki said his administration will remain committed to protecting children’s rights and their aspirations for a secured future, adding that the state government will not accept in any form, the use of children for labour in any of its ongoing project sites.

“We will continue to monitor and prevent the use of children for labour on construction sites and industries and sanction parents of those who hawk when they should be in school. We will continue to provide children with the opportunity and safety nets to protect their rights, dignity and physical space, through enforcement of the right legislations such as the state’s Child Rights Act, Violence Against Persons law to protect children from any form of abuse and exploitation,” the governor said.

The ILO launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate the practice.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

World Day Against Child Labour: Obaseki Insists On Sanctions For Erring Parents   

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government has strengthened institutions in the state to enforce...
NEWS12 mins ago

France Supporting Nigeria In Protection of Forest, Wildlife

By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja … Renewing Project at Yankari Games Reserve, Awareness Among Nigerians The Embassy of France in Nigeria...
NEWS12 mins ago

There Was No Accreditation At Polling Units, Akpabio’s Witness Admits

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the immediate past representative of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district in the National Assembly, on June 10, 2019,...
Senator Rose Oko Senator Rose Oko
NEWS29 mins ago

9th Nass: Sen Oko Congratulates Senators Lawan,  Omo-Omo-Agege

…promises to double achievement in senatorial district Senator representing Cross River North of Cross River State, Dr Rose Oko, has...
NEWS49 mins ago

NASS Leadership: APC Governors Salute Lawan, Gbajabiamila

BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA As a fallout of Tuesday’s election of the National Assembly leadership, Governors of the governing All...
NEWS2 hours ago

Breaking: Buhari Names Abuja National Stadium MKO Abiola Stadium

President Muhammadu Buhari has on June 12 Democracy Day renamed Abuja National stadium as MKO Abiola Stadium.   ABUJA MAN...
No To Corruption No To Corruption
NEWS3 hours ago

Frank To APC: Your Corruption Fight, A Farce

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, the APC...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: