Acquaint Yourselves With Environmental Laws, NESREA DG Tells Nigerians

The Director General of the National Environmental Standards Regulations and Enforcement Agency (NESREA) Professor Aliyu Jauro has advised Industries, public, private Organizations and the general public to farmiliarize themselves with environmental laws, regulations, standards, guidelines, policies and the provisions of international environmental agreements to which Nigeria is a signatory.

He gave the advice in his maiden press conference where he warned that NESREA under his watch will safeguard the environment and penalize environmental offenders.

He said knowing the laws will help them to ensure sound disposal of waste (solid, liquid and gaseous); obtain relevant permits, licenses, clearances; to obtain environmental Impact Statement/Certificates from the Federal Ministry of Environment, before mobilizing to sites and also adhere to the Environmental Audit Cycles.

The Director-General also wants Nigerians to observe the proper use of environmentally sound technologies to mitigate the effects of climate change and the relevant facilities to subscribe to the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programmes.

He disclosed further that all industrial facilities and the business community are by this notice advised to carry out their activities within the scope of the environmental laws of the country as necessary actions shall be undertaken to observe any breach of the law.