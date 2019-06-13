NEWS
Acquaint Yourselves With Environmental Laws, NESREA DG Tells Nigerians
The Director General of the National Environmental Standards Regulations and Enforcement Agency (NESREA) Professor Aliyu Jauro has advised Industries, public, private Organizations and the general public to farmiliarize themselves with environmental laws, regulations, standards, guidelines, policies and the provisions of international environmental agreements to which Nigeria is a signatory.
He gave the advice in his maiden press conference where he warned that NESREA under his watch will safeguard the environment and penalize environmental offenders.
He said knowing the laws will help them to ensure sound disposal of waste (solid, liquid and gaseous); obtain relevant permits, licenses, clearances; to obtain environmental Impact Statement/Certificates from the Federal Ministry of Environment, before mobilizing to sites and also adhere to the Environmental Audit Cycles.
The Director-General also wants Nigerians to observe the proper use of environmentally sound technologies to mitigate the effects of climate change and the relevant facilities to subscribe to the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programmes.
He disclosed further that all industrial facilities and the business community are by this notice advised to carry out their activities within the scope of the environmental laws of the country as necessary actions shall be undertaken to observe any breach of the law.
MOST READ
2nd Ebola Patient Dies In Uganda
A second person has died of Ebola in Uganda, just days after the first case was detected in the country,...
Experiences Of Persons Living With Albinism Pathetic – Albino Foundation
Bassey Mbang, Cross River Coordinator of the Albino Foundation, says the experiences of persons living with albinism in the state...
Eight Die In Multiple Car Crash Along Ibadan – Lagos Expressway
FEMI OYEWESO No fewer than eight people, including a male infant were confirmed dead in a multiple accident which...
Senate President Swears In Okorocha
By Sunday Isuwa and Ahuraka Isah The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has sworn-in former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha...
Unemployment Forcing More Young Nigerians Abroad – Expert
Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS) at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Thursday said that unemployment was a...
IAAD: Optometrist Recommends “Low Vision Glasses’’ To Protect Eye
The Lagos State chapter of Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) on Thursday advised, people suffering albinism to always use “low vision’’...
Accident Claims 8 Lives On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
No fewer than eight persons died while 12 others sustained injuries on Wednesday in a multiple accident involving seven vehicles...
MOST POPULAR
- Others21 hours ago
Ex-Presidents, Heads Of State Absent At Democracy Day Event
- NEWS18 hours ago
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
- COLUMNS5 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB
- NEWS6 hours ago
Oyo Masquerades Defy Olubadan’s Directive
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Zamfara Gov Meets Miyetti Allah Leaders Over Banditry
- NEWS22 hours ago
9th Nass: Sen Oko Congratulates Senators Lawan, Omo-Omo-Agege