Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants
BY JOSHUA DADA,
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State is under fire for expelling three members of PDP in the state over their involvement in dragging the party’s candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke to court. The counsel to the members, Barrister Olufemi Ayandokun said the decision of the party against his clients Messrs Awosiyan Olalekan Kingsley, Ojetade Thomas and Awodire Sina Peter constituted an assault on the judicial system.
Messrs Awosiyan Olalekan Kingsley, Ojetade Thomas and Awodire Sina Peter who were members of PDP had gone to court to challenge the eligibility of Senator Ademola Adeleke to contest the last governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun. Speaking at a Press Conference in Osogbo, yesterday, Olufemi Ayandokun declared that the expulsion was calculated to foist a situation of helplessness on the Osogbo High Court presided over by Hon. Justice O.A. Ayoola before whom the Suit challenging the suspension of their membership of the Party is pending. He added, “It came to us therefore as a rude shock to hear the news making the rounds and orchestrated by a statement signed by Bola Ajao, Osun State Secretary of PDP that Messrs Awosiyan Olalekan Kingsley, Ojetade Thomas and Awodire Sina Peter who are members of the party in Osun State have been expelled from PDP.
