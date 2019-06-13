NEWS
Alleged Fraud: EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-Gov. Aliyu, Nasko
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday re-arraigned Babangida Aliyu, a former Niger State Governor in a Federal High Court in Minna for alleged laundering of ecological funds of over N1.9 billion.
The EFCC also re-arraigned Umar Nasko, a former Commissioner of Environment on eight counts of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.
The offence, the anti-graft agency said, contravened the provisions of Section 18(a) of the money laundering Act, 2011 as amended and punishable underSsection 15(3) of same Act.
The two are accused of laundering ecological funds of over N1.940bn released by the Federal Government to the state in 2014.
NAN reports that the duo were re-arraigned after their case was re-assigned to Justice Aminu Aliyu following the transfer of the former judge, Justice Yellim Bogoro, who was presiding over the matter.
When the charge was read to the defendants, they both pleaded not guilty.
Counsel to the first defendant, Olajide Ayodele, SAN, said he had filed an application for bail and prayed the court to grant same.
Counsel to the second defendant, Daniel Omako also prayed the court to exercise it’s discretion by granting his client bail.
The prosecution counsel, Boniface Bassey, noted that he would leave the issue of bail to the discretion of the court.
In his ruling, Justice Aliyu, restored the bail previously granted by Justice Bogoro.
Aliyu adjourned the matter until July 4 for hearing.
NAN reports that the former governor was admitted to bail in the sum of N150 million.
The judge also ordered the former governor to present two sureties with landed property worth N200 million each in Minna, the state capital.
Nasko, on the other hand, was granted N100 million bail with two sureties with landed property worth N150 million each in Minna.
