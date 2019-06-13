Court Acquits Lagos Teacher Over Sexual Assault

By ABDULSSALAM AMOO

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ikeja has discharged and acquitted a Lagos school teacher, Akintunde Ajayi accused of sexually assaulting a 17 year old student, Chinyere (not real name).

Magistrate Y.O. Afunwa in a ruling on Thursday said she depended on the legal advice of the Department of Public Prosecution, Ikeja that stated that, “there are insufficient facts to establish a prima facie case of indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault by penetration.”

Miss Chinyere had alleged that Ajayi who teaches Mathematics at Faozil Omar Senior High School in Iwaya, Yaba area of the State asked her to perform oral sex on him for marks.

But the teacher in his defence denied the allegation, saying he was not in a possible position to make such a demand.

The DPP in its recommendation to the court said that there was no proof of penetration into sexual organs or any other opening in the body of the alleged victim.

“Having gone through the facts of the case, particularly the statement of the complainant, the case file revealed doubts and conflicts and nothing therein corroborates (Chinyere’s) allegations.”

At the first hearing of the case on 3rd April the accused was granted bail . At the resumed hearing the charge against him were quashed.

The case began late March following a social media campaign highlighting the allegations and that led to Ajayi’s arrest.