NEWS
Democracy Brings Development Closer To People – Gov Sani Bello
BY ABU NMODU,
Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has said that democracy has restored the fundamental rights of the people and had brought development closer to the people. In a statement issued by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Isah Bala Ibrahim, the governor said, that 20 years of uninterrupted democracy has brought liberty to the people He stated that the Democracy Day afforded the opportunity to look back on the activities of government and see how it has been able to provide good governance in line with the tenets of democracy. Governor Bello noted that sustained democratic governance have brought comparative improvements in various sectors of the economy adding that the present administration is not resting on its oars in ensuring that it meets the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.
While felicitating with the people of the state and Nigerians in general, Governor Sani Bello reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the cause of democratic ideals of good governance and service delivery to the people. The governor paid glowing tribute to all those patriotic Nigerians who, directly or indirectly, contributed in restoring the nation to the path of democratic governance.
He urged all Nigerians to actively contribute to the sustenance of democracy and imbibe the values that promote it by being patriotic, disciplined, tolerant and obedient to the rule of law. The Governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for changing the date of the Democracy Day to June 12, in the interest of peace and national reconciliation.
