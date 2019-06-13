NEWS
Democracy Day: Makinde Grants Amnesty To 35 Prisoners
BY ADEBAYO WAHEED,
As part of activities marking June 12 Democracy Day, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has granted amnesty to 35 prisoners. The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement, said the governor took the decision pursuant to Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
“Today, we have decided to set free 35 prisoners, who have been found worthy of that amnesty,” Governor Makinde said, adding that the state would, however, only observe a low- key June 12 celebration”, he said. He enjoined residents and citizens of the state to take time off to reflect on the ways by which they could contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy.
Makinde promised that in subsequent years, the state would collaborate with the family of the hero of June 12, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola to celebrate the day in grand style. The statement said: “The Government and people of Oyo State today join millions of Nigerians to remember a man who devoted his life to the service of his community and
eventually died, seeking to offer more service, Chief MKO Abiola, GCFR. “We recall 26 years ago, how Nigerians from all walks of life spoke in unison and trooped out to participate in the freest and fairest presidential election Nigeria has ever seen. “It was a sad day as the election was annulled by the military and the man, Abiola, eventually died in detention”.
