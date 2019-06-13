Eight Die In Multiple Car Crash Along Ibadan – Lagos Expressway

FEMI OYEWESO

No fewer than eight people, including a male infant were confirmed dead in a multiple accident which happened along the ever – busy Ibadan – Lagos expressway on Wednesday night.

The auto crash, which occurred around the Danco petroleum filling station in the Sagamu axis of the expressway, involved seven vehicles comprising of three trucks, two passengers Toyota Hummer buses and two cars.

The accidented vehicles included: a white DAF truck with registration number (LAGOS) LND 04 XX; two empty petroleum tankers marked (OGUN) DED 776 XA and (LAGOS) APP 248 XT.

The four others are a white coloured Toyota Hummer passengers busses marked: XD 792 EZA and LSR 560 XJ as well as a Toyota Corola car marked APP 196 BQ with another Toyota Siena with registration number ABC 512 ZV.

Leadership Correspondent gathered that one of the passengers’ buses lost control due to over speeding and hit the road divider, but in an attempt to avert ramming over it, driver of the 40 – feet container laded truck also hit the road divider, which made the container fell off its hooks and landed on the passengers’ busses.

The duo of Ogun state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Clement Oladele and the Public Relations Officer of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcing Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi who confirmed the accident in their separate reports, said a total of 43 people were involved in the crash which happened around 8p.m Wednesday.

Their reports attributed the cause of the auto crash to “excessive speed and recklessness, which led to a container falling on two commuter buses”, while other vehicles, having lost control, rammed into each other on the expressway.

All the injured victims have been evacuated and taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu as well as a private hospital in Mowe, while corpses of the deceased have also been deposited at the OOUTH morgue.