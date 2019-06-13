BUSINESS
Elumelu Commissions Aisha Buhari Foundation’s 250–bed Maternity
By BUKOLA IDOWU,
The chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Mr. Tony Elumelu, has commissioned a 200-bed capacity ultra-modern maternity complex in Yola, Adamawa State. The world-class facility donated to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola, was built by the Aisha Buhari Foundation which was founded by the Nigerian first lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari. The maternity complex brings into two such facilities constructed and donated by the wife of the President, following the one donated last year in Daura. Elumelu, who was full of commendation for the gesture by the wife of the President, noted that projects such as these were needed from more Nigerians and Africans, so that more lives would be touched and more youths would be empowered. He noted that he was particularly impressed by the hospital facility as it would not only touch lives, but would also create employment.
This, according to him, falls in line with the objectives of the TEF, which has as its bedrock the empowerment of youths. Speaking during the commissioning, he said, “As the founder of TEF, I feel rather privileged and honored to commission a project such as this. We need to begin to realise in this part of the world that what counts is not the amount of money we have in our savings account. What counts is the impact we make and the lives we touch. I will urge and encourage every reasonable Nigeria to support initiatives like these.
This is a good thing that the wife of the President has done. I think this is worthy of support. Continuing, he said, “I believe that anything that impacts improves and supports lives should be the concern of everyone. This is why in the TEF, we believe in empowering young Africans and Nigerians, making sure that we make them fishermen and not just relying on people forever. This project touches my heart and that is why I am here.” Elumelu who pointed out that the maternity centre would contribute to the general development of Adamawa State and Nigeria as a whole, noted that it would ultimately take the country a step further towards achieving its aim of economic development. “I will like to congratulate the first lady for this gesture. What she has done today demonstrates that she is interested in developing Adamawa State and more importantly in supporting women across the country.
This maternity home is expected to serve everyone, transform, and preserve lives and help to cure people. I think that economic development sits better with a good healthcare system.” Apart from Elumelu, first ladies of some African countries including Ghana, Gambia, Niger, Ivory Coast and Chad were also at the venue there to lend their support to the first lady for the remarkable venture. Aishat Buhari, who appreciated everyone for their varying support to see that the dream materialised, said the idea of the maternity complex was conceived with the aim of complementing government’s efforts. She added that she intends to spread the same gesture among the six geopolitical zones in the county having done something similar in Daura, the home state of President Buhari.
MOST READ
Kano Free Trade Zone Birthing Silent Industrialisation Revolution
BY ALU KINGSLEY, Kano Free Trade Zone put in place by the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is located...
FG Urged To Replicate Fadama II Approach For Speedy Development
BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, The federal government has been urged to replicate the Fadama II approach in the execution of its...
NCC Gives Varsities N65m For Research, Development
By OLUSHOLA BELLO, The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given out N65 million to 11 universities in Nigeria to boost...
Oando Crisis: Court Grants Tinubu, Boyo Leave To Challenge Sack
By OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Justice Ayotunde Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted leave to the embattled group...
June 12: PMB Supporting Truth, Justice – MURIC
BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has hailed President Buhari for coming out boldly in support of truth,...
Ihedioha, Okorocha Bicker Over Imo Devt
BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE, The expression that what goes around, comes around, is very apt as the ex-governor of Imo State,...
Killings: Gov Bello Reads Riot Act To Bandits
BY ABU NMODU, Following the killing of 12 persons by armed bandits at Kwaki – Chukuba ward in Shiroro local...
MOST POPULAR
- Others16 hours ago
Ex-Presidents, Heads Of State Absent At Democracy Day Event
- NEWS13 hours ago
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
- NEWS19 hours ago
June 12: Democracy Day Celebration [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
- EDUCATION21 hours ago
Oyo Govt Cancels Mid Term Break For Public Schools
- NEWS17 hours ago
9th Nass: Sen Oko Congratulates Senators Lawan, Omo-Omo-Agege
- COVER STORIES1 hour ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB
- NEWS23 hours ago
NASS Leadership: Okowa Congratulates Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila, Wase
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina