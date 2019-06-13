Experiences Of Persons Living With Albinism Pathetic – Albino Foundation

Bassey Mbang, Cross River Coordinator of the Albino Foundation, says the experiences of persons living with albinism in the state are pathetic.

Mbang, a pastor, made this known on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar while commemorating the International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD).

IAAD is commemorated annually on June 13 to celebrate the rights of persons with albinism worldwide.

The theme of the 2019 commemoration is: “Still Standing Strong’’.

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited difference present at birth.

It results in lack of pigmentation (melanin) in the hairs, skin and eyes, causing vulnerability to the sun and bright light.

Mbang said every effort to get stakeholders in the state to pay attention to the needs of persons living with albinism had not yielded any result.

He said, apart from Brien Holden Vision Institute, that supported the foundation with glasses, especially for children, no other organisation had partnered with persons with albinism in Cross River.

“Persons living with albinism are like endangered species in this part of our world in the sense that the sun has been our enemy.

“We need people that will partner with the Albino Foundation to donate sun screens, so that, persons with the condition can walk in the sun without being burnt and low vision devises like sun shades and reading glasses for better vision.

“Also, people need to be aware that the killing of persons with albinism is not peculiar to Eastern Africa; it is also here with us.

“I was kidnapped in 2010 for ritual but God intervened and I was saved.

“These are areas where we need different organisations to partner with us,’’ he said.

According to Mbang, due to the peculiarity of Cross River, in terms of landmass and hard-to-reach areas, it has been quite difficult to reach all persons living with albinism in rural communities in the state.

“When we visited Boki Local Government Area (LGA), I had to go to 39 villages in the Eastern flank of Boki to reach out to persons with albinism. We have not been able to cover the whole Local Government Area.

“In Boki, we saw three persons with skin cancer and many others have burnt skin due to their exposure to sun; not to talk of other LGAs in the state.

“Many of the persons living with the condition in the rural areas don’t even know the things that are hazardous to them but with our conversations with them when we visit, we get them aware,’’ he said

Mbang said that the theme for this year’s celebration was important because with the constant rejection, stigmatisation and all the other challenges, persons living with the condition were still standing strong.

He, however, called on the society to accept people living with albinism by shunning all forms of myths about their existence.

Mbang appealed to government and corporate organisations to give persons with albinism the opportunities to excel and contribute to the development of the society.

He urged persons living with the condition not to give up or slip into withdrawal syndrome.

