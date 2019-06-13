Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Experts Urge FG To Focus On Infrastructure, Manufacturing Sector

Published

1 min ago

on

Some economic experts on Thursday called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to infrastructure and the manufacturing sector of the economy.

The experts, Chief Kenneth Nduka, President, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) and Mr Olayemi Shonubi, Vice President, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

They noted that the integrated developmental master plans necessary for sustainable infrastructure development of the county had not been properly executed.

Nduka said that concerning infrastructure, government has more work to do.

He said that the Federal Government should review its strategies to improve opportunities for manufacturers through provision of infrastructure facilities to boost the country’s investment environment.

According to him, measures to mitigate challenges confronting manufacturing sector, especially infrastructure development and access to foreign exchange should be addressed.

Nduka said that in every sphere of governance, there were two stages of performance projection.

“First stage is what government is doing at the moment in line with the transformation agenda which is to put in place necessary institutional structures and regulatory framework to drive the transformation targets.

“The second phase of governance is the implementation of set goals as outlined at the planning stage. This involves physical execution of planned projects.

“Though government in its first term has commenced execution of some critical projects across the country in terms of construction of new roads and rehabilitation of old ones.

“It still needs to do more to stabilise the economy through development of infrastructure projects like electricity, road, water and railways, among others.

“It is when the economy becomes stable that people can think of investment,’’ he said.

Shonubi said that the impacts of various projects embarked upon by the government would soon be felt if government could be consistent.

He regretted that since the advent of democracy in Nigeria, the recurrent expenditure had been outweighing the capital expenditure.

Shonubi suggested that this trend must be reversed for the economy to experience remarkable growth.

“The problem with Nigeria’s governance is instability in decision making and execution of planned projects.

“Between 2007 and 2012, the construction industry expanded at a rate of 12.58 per cent.

“This positive growth is expected to continue in the near future as the government rolls out a number of its infrastructure projects but the reverse is the case due to inconsistency of government policies.

“There is urgent need for the government to strengthen its expenditure processes to focus more on capital projects.

“This is because, it is through investments on capital projects that money can be injected into the economy,’’ he said.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Experts Urge FG To Focus On Infrastructure, Manufacturing Sector

Some economic experts on Thursday called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to infrastructure and the manufacturing sector...
NEWS22 mins ago

INTERVIEW: My Aspiration Is To Raise Hope For The Hopeless – Gad Peter Ameh

In this exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, Gad reveals the driving force of his chosen career and achievements so far.  Background...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
CRIME26 mins ago

Barber Pleads Guilty To Stealing Church Property

A barber, Joshua Adewale, was on Thursday remanded in prison by a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos after he...
NEWS33 mins ago

Russia Will Respond To New U.S. Deployment In Poland: Lawmakers

Russian lawmakers said on Thursday that a new U.S. military deployment to Poland would force Moscow to take retaliatory steps....
NEWS43 mins ago

Iran’s Supreme Leader Rules Out Negotiations With U.S.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ruled out any future negotiations with the U.S. on Thursday, during a meeting with...
NEWS1 hour ago

Gov Sanwo-Olu Swears In New Chief Judge

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday said he would not hesitate to sustain the reform in the judicial...
POLITICS1 hour ago

Gov Sanwo-Olu Swears In New Chief Judge

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday said he would not hesitate to sustain the reform in the judicial...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: