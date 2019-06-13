NEWS
Finance Expert Becomes Adamawa Speaker
Mr Aminu Abbas, a Peoples Democratic Party member representing Uba-Gaya state constituency from Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa, has been elected the new Speaker of the state House of Assembly.
Abbas was unanimously elected in Yola on Thursday by the state lawmakers in the 9th House of Assembly, while Mr Mukwado Pwamakaino, also a PDP member, representing Numan constituency, was elected the Deputy Speaker.
Before his election, Abbas, a chartered accountant, was a member of the 5th Adamawa Assembly and an experienced politician with enviable track records.
Adamawa has 25 state assembly seats and out of these, the PDP won 13 seats, the All Progressives Congress has 11 seats and the African Democratic Congress won one seat.
