ENTERTAINMENT
GOtv Boxing Night: Real One, Joe Boy Gets Warm-Up Fights
West African Boxing Union (WABU) Lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, on Thursday said that his warm-up fight against Hammed “Esepo’’ Ganiyu would prepare him well ahead of his clash with Oto “Joeboy’’ Joseph.
Oladosu is scheduled to fight Ganiyu at the coming Gotv Boxing Night 19 come July 14 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.
Oladosu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was thankful to the organisers of Gotv Boxing and Flykite Promotions for giving him the chance to prove his quality.
He said that his desire is to dethrone Oto “Joeboy’’ Joseph who is the current African Boxing Union (ABU) champion in the Lightweight division.
“I am happy the fight between me and Joeboy has been sanctioned by the African Boxing Union; indeed, it was a great news for me.
“The coming fight between me and Esepo is also a welcome development because it will prepare me well ahead of the Joeboy clash.
“Esepo is great boxer; we have met during our amateur level, and I dealt with him then, so, he is not a threat for my ambition to fight Joeboy.
“I will dismiss him in the second round of our fight,’’ Oladosu said.
Similarly, Joeboy said that he was prepared to fight Oladosu and defend his ABU title and if the fight was the next day he would beat him silly.
He said he was focused on giving his fans a good time when they come and watch him fight Tope Berinja’ Agboola in the GOtv Boxing Night 19 in Lagos.
He described the warm-up match as a very good development and would once again prove to his fans that he is a warrior and not afraid of anybody.
“It is good to get a warm-up match, but I can still beat Oladosu anytime any day, I doubt if he (Oladosu) can even overcome Esepo.
“I want my fans to come out and watch Joeboy come July 14 at the National Stadium, Surlere, where I will dismiss Berinja in the first round,’’ Joeboy said.
NAN reports that Joeboy/Oladosu have been dubbed by pundits as the best in Nigeria’s lightweight division, a situation that has bred the wish among fans to see them take on each other.
Sources close to Flykite Productions, the organisers of the event, disclosed that the much anticipated fight could hold in September at the 20th edition of the GOtv Boxing Night.
MOST READ
INTERVIEW: My Aspiration Is To Raise Hope For The Hopeless – Gad Peter Ameh
In this exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, Gad reveals the driving force of his chosen career and achievements so far. Background...
Barber Pleads Guilty To Stealing Church Property
A barber, Joshua Adewale, was on Thursday remanded in prison by a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos after he...
Russia Will Respond To New U.S. Deployment In Poland: Lawmakers
Russian lawmakers said on Thursday that a new U.S. military deployment to Poland would force Moscow to take retaliatory steps....
Iran’s Supreme Leader Rules Out Negotiations With U.S.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ruled out any future negotiations with the U.S. on Thursday, during a meeting with...
Gov Sanwo-Olu Swears In New Chief Judge
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday said he would not hesitate to sustain the reform in the judicial...
Gov Sanwo-Olu Swears In New Chief Judge
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday said he would not hesitate to sustain the reform in the judicial...
Workers On Pension Scheme Hit 8.5m In Q1, 2019 – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the number of registered workers under the pension scheme in the first quarter...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS4 hours ago
New Senate President Performs First Assignment ,Swears In Okorocha
- COLUMNS8 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
- NEWS22 hours ago
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
- HEALTH2 hours ago
Hepatitis B More Infectious Than HIV – Expert
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB
- NEWS10 hours ago
Oyo Masquerades Defy Olubadan’s Directive
- NEWS9 hours ago
Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina