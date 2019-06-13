NEWS
Gov Bagudu Outlines Achievements On Democracy Day
BY YAHYA SARKI,
The Kebbi State government said it has made remarkable achievements in various sectors of the state since 2015. Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this in his speech delivered on the occasion of Democracy Day celebration held at Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.
Bagudu acknowledged that June 12 was designed to immortalise the struggles that heralded Nigeria’s democracy and commended the foresight of President Muhammadu Buhari for making June 12 a national day for the celebration of democracy in Nigeria. The Kebbi governor said since coming into power in 2015, tremendous achievements were recorded in many sectors of the state, notably in agricultural transformation.
He said that apart from agriculture, other areas where achievements have been recorded include education, healthcare delivery, infrastructural development, power distribution, security network and environmental sanitation. He said that the state government had purchased 100 tractors, threshers, rice rippers and power tillers to enhance agriculture. These he said had given rise to 450,000 news jobs and created 40,000 multimillionaires in the agricultural sector.
