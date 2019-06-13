NEWS
Govt Can Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty If…, Says NGO
By Ruth Tene Natsa
The Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative (SNLI), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has said the Nigerian government can lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years if it allocates enough resources to the right places.
She said 10 years is not impossible, considering that China were able to lift a large number of her citizens out of poverty within 10 years. “That is because they allocated resources and the resources went to the right places”.
According to Abbas 'SLNI believes that living above health, economic, social and physiological limitations is the right of everyone regardless of where they live, where they were born or who their parents'
She maintained that the Organisation, founded in 2009 with presence in over 14 states, SNLI has been involved in projects focused on social development, healthcare and women empowerment.
Programmes offered by the NGO she said include maternal and newborn health, parenting and nutrition, adolescent, girls and young women, adolescents/youth health, women empowerment, skills acquisition, orphans and vulnerable children, household economy strengthening.
She maintained that over the past decade, the NGO had touched the lives of thousands of people including those living with HIV/AIDs through its campaign, empowerment advocacy and research approaches.
SNLI has demonstrated and recorded unprecedented success in the delivery of its projects and objectives in collaboration with various stakeholders and partners including the federal ministry of Health, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), Vitamin Angels, One Campaign among several others
Meanwhile the Activist charged the Nigerian government to increase its health budget, recalling that Nigeria in 2001 pledged to commit 15% of its total budget to health, but had failed to achieve that as at 2019.
The Health budget has not even gotten to 7.5% as at now 2019, I think it had only achieved 4.2% of the total budget for health as at 2018. I believe if Nigeria can commit to the 2001 15%declaration, it will do a lot boost the health sector.
She maintained that the bulk of the money should go to Primary Health care centers because a large majority of the population of Nigerians are in rural communities and so there is the need to ensure that primary health centers are equipped with the necessary manpower and infrastructures.
