FOOTBALL
Hazard Has Come To Real Madrid To Win Everything – Roberto Carlos
The former Brazil international also wished Luka Jovic well at the club and backed Marcelo to continue being the best left-back in the world
Roberto Carlos has praised Real Madrid’s decision to sign Eden Hazard, insisting he is a player of the “highest level” and that he’s arrived at the club to win everything on offer.
Zinedine Zidane’s side announced they had completed a €100 million (£88m/$112m) deal for the Chelsea winger on June 7, with the Belgian due to be formally presented as a Madrid player on Thursday evening.
Madrid suffered a disappointing campaign in 2018-19, sacking two managers in the former of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari as they were dumped out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage and finished third place in La Liga.
Former Brazil international Carlos believes Los Blancos fans should not forget the club’s past successes, however, and thinks that Hazard will be desperate to help guide Zidane’s side to as many trophies as possible in 2019-20.
“Last season was not what we expected, but we must not forget what we did in the previous five before that,” he told Goal.
“Winning is always difficult, we have to think about La Liga first and then the Champions League.
We have entered into a dynamic of always winning the Champions League and we forget the other competitions.
“Hazard is a player of the highest level who comes to win everything: the Champions League, La Liga and the Cup.
For his part, [Luka] Jovic is a great player and he comes with great enthusiasm, I wish him good luck in Madrid.
“If I were the coach of Madrid I would not change much. The team has won a lot in recent years and when you win too much, it’s time to bring the group together and motivate them to win new competitions, nothing more than that.”
Carlos also discussed Marcelo’s future, with the 31-year-old having had a tough season last time out, missing parts of the season through injury and with former manager Solari having at times preferred to start Sergio Regullion ahead of him.
Zidane has moved to bolster his options in that area of the pitch with a €48m (£42.7m/$54m) for Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy.
Carlos, however, is convinced that Marcelo remains the best left-back in the world and that he is well-placed to stay at the very top for at least the next seven years.
He added: “Marcelo has a completely different style from mine.
I always played close to the line but Marcelo has a lot of quality with the ball and without the ball and he’s won one Champions League more than me.
“It’s a shame that he didn’t go to Brazil [for Copa America] because of injury and the accumulated fatigue of playing with Real Madrid.
But in the last 10, and also in the next 10, or at least seven years, Marcelo will be the best left-back in the world.”
Source:Goal.com
MOST READ
Govt Can Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty If…, Says NGO
By Ruth Tene Natsa The Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative (SNLI), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has said the...
Alleged Fraud: EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-Gov. Aliyu, Nasko
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday re-arraigned Babangida Aliyu, a former Niger State Governor in a Federal...
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says it has cut its forecast for global oil demand growth and warned...
Experts Urge FG To Focus On Infrastructure, Manufacturing Sector
Some economic experts on Thursday called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to infrastructure and the manufacturing sector...
INTERVIEW: My Aspiration Is To Raise Hope For The Hopeless – Gad Peter Ameh
In this exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, Gad reveals the driving force of his chosen career and achievements so far. Background...
Barber Pleads Guilty To Stealing Church Property
A barber, Joshua Adewale, was on Thursday remanded in prison by a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos after he...
Russia Will Respond To New U.S. Deployment In Poland: Lawmakers
Russian lawmakers said on Thursday that a new U.S. military deployment to Poland would force Moscow to take retaliatory steps....
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS4 hours ago
New Senate President Performs First Assignment ,Swears In Okorocha
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
- NEWS9 hours ago
Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants
- NEWS23 hours ago
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
- HEALTH3 hours ago
Hepatitis B More Infectious Than HIV – Expert
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB
- NEWS11 hours ago
Oyo Masquerades Defy Olubadan’s Directive
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina