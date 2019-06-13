INTERVIEW: My Aspiration Is To Raise Hope For The Hopeless – Gad Peter Ameh

In this exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, Gad reveals the driving force of his chosen career and achievements so far.

Background

I am Gad Peter Ameh, an astute and remarkable young man of many colors who towers high in the development and humanitarian landscape, both in any domestic environment I find myself and at the national levels.

I hail from Ukalegu, Itabono Ward I in Owukpa, Ogbadigbo LGA of Benue State, Nigeria, born in the late seventies to the family of late Chief Peter Ameh and Leah Ameh. I am happily married to Noro-Esther and blessed with a beautiful daughter, who we christened Karen.

Education

As a precocious little boy, I began my early education at Federal Government Girls College Staff Primary School Bauchi from where I proceeded to the great Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School Makurdi, Benue State. After there I went to the University of Jos where I obtained my first Degree in Sociology and Anthropology. I then proceeded to Ilorin Kwara state for the mandatory National Youth Service Scheme, where I passed as one of the outstanding Corp member and was given commendations.

In line with my quest for continuous self-development, I returned to University of Jos where I bagged a Masters Degree in Sociology and I’m presently a Research Fellow in Gender and Women Studies in same Institution.

Career

I have been actively involved in development work at civil society platforms. As a vibrant and articulate young man, I have worked for the promotion of Peace, Social Justice, Inclusion and Transformation. I have also been, without a doubt, an ardent advocate for rule of law, equality and human rights. I serve as a vocal voice on socio-political issues locally, nationally and globally. Indeed, my commitment has earned me seats on the board of over 10 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) with over 25 years experience as a professional development practitioner.

Credentials/experiences

Yes! I have internationally commendable credentials and core experience in peace building, community mobilization and development; budget tracking and monitoring.

I am a certified chartered mediator and conciliator, Trainer, Public Speaker, Strategist and Leadership Expert with several publications, papers and presentations to my credit. This explains how I rose through the ranks by my dint of hard work and passion for acquiring knowledge to become the Director of “League for Human Rights” and founding Executive Director of “Centre for the Advocacy of Justice and Rights” that are the two leading human rights organizations in Jos, Plateau State.

I have working experience with British Council, Creative Associates International and Equal Access International.

I also have credentials in gender advocacy and reproductive health, democracy and good governance.

Leadership position(s) held

Since childhood, I have shown great leadership qualities which are evident in my passion to advocate for justice and equality for the less privileged in society.

The leadership positions I have held in the course of life include: House Captain and also Head prefect of F.G.G.C staff primary school, Bauchi; Staff room and Labour prefect at Mt. St. Gabriel’s Secondary School Makurdi; Student Union Government- parliamentarian at the University of Jos; Mobilization Officer, National Association of Nigerian Students; National President, Nigerian Sociological and Anthropological Students Association, University of Jos; and of course, I was a Platoon Leader during my NYSC orientation camp.

I became actively involved in community development work in early 2000 and since then, I have continued in the passionate path of advocating for justice and equality which I chose.

This could explains why I am entrusted with so many leadership positions in the civil society circle which include being the Plateau State Focal Person for Civil Society Action Coalition on Education For All (CSACEFA), State Coordinator Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Zonal Coordinator Electoral Reforms Network (North Central Nigeria), Coordinator Civil Society Coalition, Plateau State coordinator National Coalition on Affirmation Action (NCAA) and currently a member of the Jos University Teaching Hospital Ethical Committee.

As an advocate of social change, I have led and supported several organizations and coalitions to sponsor pro development bills that are functional laws in Nigeria today.

Believe/aspiration

I hold a firm conviction that there should be accountability and transparency in government business and that the rule of law must be given prominence in human society. I believe that proper administration of justice is key to ensuring that citizens have faith in the social governance system in Nigeria.

My passion for mankind has increased over the years due to my involvement in mentoring, training and raising funds for the less privileged in society so as to ensure hope is sustained for the hopeless and there are smiles on the faces of people. I have equally suffered harassment from security personnel and oppressors of the masses owing to my staunch support for the cause of the oppressed. And as a detribalised Nigerian, I have friends, acquaintances and associates across the country and globally.

Hobbies?

I love reading biographies of inspirational people, watching documentaries and special reports on human rights and conflict resolution. I play football and create avenues to interact with the people on a one on one basis with vast interest in local and international issues.

Current engagements / accomplishments

I am widely travelled and has traverse the rugged terrain of life leaving behind strings of achievement that are worthy of emulation. My accomplishment include:

Mentor to several youth

Advocate of good governance

Member of several policies review committees

Charter mediator

Recipient of several local and international awards.

Conclusion:

I am a God-fearing person, a true son of Owukpa; an epitome of peace and stability; a competent and capable leader; a trusted gentleman; a reliable and dependable comrade; a resourceful young man; and a patriotic Nigerian.