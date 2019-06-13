June 12: PMB Supporting Truth, Justice – MURIC

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED,

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has hailed President Buhari for coming out boldly in support of truth, justice and fair play by recognising June 12 a fait accompli. The director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola yesterday described Buhari as the hero of the moment. According to MURIC, the president deserves accolades for coming out boldly to do what several regimes lacked the guts to do, adding that Buhari is a genuine democrat. President Muhammadu Buhari this week signed the June 12 bill into law, thus making it Nigeria’s official Democracy Day. The signing of the bill also has the effect of rendering May 29 redundant in the annals of the history of democracy in Nigeria.

“As for May 29, it is good rid dance to the bad rubbish that was fraudulently contrived as democracy day. That date had never truly reflected the spirit of nationalism in this country and it had never been accepted by true democrats and June 12 activists North and South of Nigeria. “June 12, 1993 election which was won by Chief Moshood Kashimowo Abiola (MKO) was by far the fairest, most peaceful and most democratic election held in Nigeria to date. Its annulment by the Babangida regime was criminal, myopic and counter-productive while the incarceration of MKO and his eventual assassination were the heights of tyranny.

But the military dictator, Gen. Sanni Abacha (rtd), out-heroded Herod by masterminding the killing of MKO’s wife, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, while the husband was still in captivity. “It is these acts of totalitarian tyranny and extreme inhumanity which make Buhari’s act of benevolence stand out and characterized his administration with a real human face and an embodiment of good governance. It must be noted that successive administrations have ignored all appeals to recognize this momentous Day, including those who benefited most from the June 12 struggle. “That is why Nigerians have given all civilian regimes since 1999 a thumbs-down except the Buhari administration. This also explains why Afenifere has become irrelevant in the political architecture in the South West. The Yorubas have discovered that they have benefited nothing from Afeniferisation which has come to mean retrogression, negativism and parochialism.

“For who could have thought that succour and honour would come to the Yoruba nation from the least expected source, a Fulani man, a ‘Jibril from Sudan’ as President Buhari was mischievously described after his amazing recovery from his mysterious illness? We do not need to tell the Yoruba race what to do since to whom much is given, much also is expected”, it said. MURIC argued that Buhari’s recognition of June 12, also proved that criminality or righteousness was not the monopoly of any single tribe in Nigeria.