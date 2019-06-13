Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Killings: Gov Bello Reads Riot Act To Bandits

Published

1 min ago

on

BY ABU NMODU,

Following the killing of 12 persons by armed bandits  at Kwaki – Chukuba ward in Shiroro local government of Niger state, the Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello has read riot act to bandits infiltrating the states. He spoke yesterday while commiserating with the victims of the bandits invasion  at Kuta, the headquarters of Shiroro local government, saying that government has mobilized and mandated security agencies to flush out bandits from the state.

The Governor represented by the deputy governor, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso  condemned the attack on the villages  saying that the attck was a challenge to the state security architecture . He assured that the government will make the state unhabitable for criminal elements and the bandits infiltrating the state in its renewed efforts to protect lives and properties.

He  said ,“ I am here to condole with our people over the unprovoked attack on them and  to have on the spot assessment  of the havoc  wrecked by the hoodlums , the administration frowns at extral judicial killings, Mr Governor has directed me to express his  concern and displeasure  at the killings and destruction unleased on innocent people”.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: