Killings: Gov Bello Reads Riot Act To Bandits
BY ABU NMODU,
Following the killing of 12 persons by armed bandits at Kwaki – Chukuba ward in Shiroro local government of Niger state, the Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello has read riot act to bandits infiltrating the states. He spoke yesterday while commiserating with the victims of the bandits invasion at Kuta, the headquarters of Shiroro local government, saying that government has mobilized and mandated security agencies to flush out bandits from the state.
The Governor represented by the deputy governor, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso condemned the attack on the villages saying that the attck was a challenge to the state security architecture . He assured that the government will make the state unhabitable for criminal elements and the bandits infiltrating the state in its renewed efforts to protect lives and properties.
He said ,“ I am here to condole with our people over the unprovoked attack on them and to have on the spot assessment of the havoc wrecked by the hoodlums , the administration frowns at extral judicial killings, Mr Governor has directed me to express his concern and displeasure at the killings and destruction unleased on innocent people”.
