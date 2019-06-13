North East Commission Takes Over PCNI

BY EJIKE EJIKE,

As part of the strategy to harmonise the intervention into the crisis in the Northeast part of the country, the management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) yesterday formally took over the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI). Speaking at the handing over ceremony, chairman of the NEDC, Major General Paul Tarfa (rtd), said the new commission would continue its work from where the PCNI stopped its activities and also go further to pursue their goals.

According to him, “We will continue from where the PCNI stopped but don’t forget that we are a commission. So, we are also working on a master plan for which we are established. Wherever they have stopped, we continue. “You have a good plan called the Buhari Plan. Our coming as NEDC is to continue from where you have stopped. I think documents are there. We are going to work together. We need experience.”

Tarfa also appreciated the role of the PCNI led by retired General Theophilus Danjuma for doing a good job to address the challenges facing the people of the northeast region. Also speaking, the PCNI vice chairman, Alhaji Tijani Tumsah, who received the NEDC team, said it was established in November 2016 because of insecurity in the Northeast and massive destruction that took place in the region.