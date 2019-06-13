BUSINESS
Oando Crisis: Court Grants Tinubu, Boyo Leave To Challenge Sack
By OLUGBENGA SOYELE,
Justice Ayotunde Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted leave to the embattled group chief executive officer of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu to file an application for a judicial review of the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asking him and his deputy to step down as directors of the company .Justice Faji granted the permission to Tinubu and the deputy group chief executive officer of Oando Plc, Omamofe Boyo after entertaining an ex-parte application filed by their lawyer, Oladapo Shasore.
The motion ex-parte dated 3 June 2019, sought the leave of court to file an application for a judicial review of the decision of the SEC in relation to the applicants, contained in its letter of 31 May 2019 asking them to step down The applicants are seeking to commence judicial review for the purpose of quashing the decision of the SEC as contained in the letter, which imposed a 5 year ban on them from being directors of a public company in Nigeria. Other reliefs sought for by the applicants includes: an order of Certiorari to quash SEC’s purported imposition of a N91,125,000 (NinetyOne Million One Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand Naira Only) fine on Mr. Adewale Tinubu.
An order of Certiorari to quash SEC’s purported decision to bar the applicants from being appointed as directors of public companies for a period of 5 (five) years. An order of Certiorari to quash SEC’s purported appointment of an Interim Management Team to be headed by one Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu (“the 2nd Respondent”) to oversee the affairs of Oando Plc and thereby prevent our clients from exercising their functions as Group Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer respectively of Oando Plc.
An order prohibiting, restraining and preventing SEC by itself, its agents, servants or whomsoever, howsoever, from enforcing or seeking to enforce its purported decisions contained in its letter to our clients dated 31 May 2019 and titled “Investigation of Oando Plc. An order prohibiting, restraining and preventing SEC from implementing its purported decision contained in its Press Release issued on Sunday 2nd June 2019 and from interfering with, taking over or usurping the management of the affairs of Oando Plc either by itself agents, or its servants. The further hearing in the case is fixed for June 21.
MOST READ
Oando Crisis: Court Grants Tinubu, Boyo Leave To Challenge Sack
By OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Justice Ayotunde Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted leave to the embattled group...
June 12: PMB Supporting Truth, Justice – MURIC
BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has hailed President Buhari for coming out boldly in support of truth,...
Ihedioha, Okorocha Bicker Over Imo Devt
BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE, The expression that what goes around, comes around, is very apt as the ex-governor of Imo State,...
Killings: Gov Bello Reads Riot Act To Bandits
BY ABU NMODU, Following the killing of 12 persons by armed bandits at Kwaki – Chukuba ward in Shiroro local...
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Hails Buhari On June 12 Recognition
BY CHIKA IZUORA, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commended the federal government for fully adopting June 12 as Democracy Day across the...
Democracy Brings Development Closer To People – Gov Sani Bello
BY ABU NMODU, Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has said that democracy has restored the fundamental rights of the...
108th ILO: World Leaders, Others Seek Social Justice
OLAJIDE FABAMISE FROM Geneva World leaders have drumed support for social Justice towards ending the harassment and violence at the...
MOST POPULAR
- Others16 hours ago
Ex-Presidents, Heads Of State Absent At Democracy Day Event
- NEWS13 hours ago
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
- NEWS19 hours ago
June 12: Democracy Day Celebration [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
- EDUCATION21 hours ago
Oyo Govt Cancels Mid Term Break For Public Schools
- NEWS16 hours ago
9th Nass: Sen Oko Congratulates Senators Lawan, Omo-Omo-Agege
- NEWS23 hours ago
NASS Leadership: Okowa Congratulates Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila, Wase
- COVER STORIES1 hour ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina
- COVER STORIES52 mins ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB