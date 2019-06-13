Obasanjo, Kufuour Seek Urgent AU, ECOWAS’ Intervention On Political Crisis In Benin Republic

BY FEMI OYEWESO,

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and his Ghanaian counterpart, Mr. John Kufuor have stressed the need for a quick intervention of African leaders in the political crisis currently rocking the Republic of Benin.

With particular mentioning of intervention from the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the two African leaders warned that the festering political crisis in the former French colony could escalate beyond imagination should leaders in the African continent failed to act now.

Obasanjo and Kufuor’s position on the parliamentary election held last April 28, 2019 which the monitored as observers was contained in a statement jointly issued on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, electronic copy of which was made available to journalists by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

The two former presidents of Nigeria and Ghana declared that the ongoing political crisis appeared to be “worsening the security and humanitarian situations” in the Republic of Benin and as such, could “open a floodgate to terrorist incursion that will lead to further destabilisation of the West African sub-region”.

In the statement titled: “Statement on Situation in Republic of Benin”, Obasanjo and Kufuor maintained that the Republic of Benin should be helped to ensure that true democracy is sustained.

They stated that the April 2019 parliamentary election in the Republic of Benin was “exclusive” and failed to accommodate the opposition parties in the electoral process.

The statement reads in part: “there is a general feeling of violation of the individual and collective liberties which has invariably culminated in the restrictions currently imposed on former Presidents Boni Yayi and some other opposition leaders.

“Contrary to the general principle which stipulates that elections should be inclusive of all political stakeholders to ensure fairness, justice and equity, the prevailing situation in Benin appears not to be in line with the aforementioned.

“We are of the view that all stakeholders should be carried along in the electoral process. In addition, the ongoing political crisis appears to be worsening the security and humanitarian situation which might open a floodgate to terrorist incursion that will lead to further destabilisation of the West-African sub-region.

“Furthermore, we hereby, recommend for African leaders in respect of the situation in Benin, to send strong delegation to appeal to President Talon to release his immediate predecessor who needs medical attention abroad”.