Ohanaeze Ndigbo Hails Buhari On June 12 Recognition
BY CHIKA IZUORA,
Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commended the federal government for fully adopting June 12 as Democracy Day across the country, just as it heartily celebrated with the Abiola family. In a statement by Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Okwukwu, yesterday said that, “Ndigbo agreed that the annulment of the Presidential Election of June 12th, 1993 was an act of injustice that required to be re-dressed through an equitable, political and legislative intervention that came 26 years after. Okwukwu, restated commitment of Ndigbo to the fundamentals of Justice, equity, fair-play, freedom, democracy, rule of law and truth.
‘In like manner Ndigbo deserve that their plights be addressed through a legislative, political and equitable intervention. ‘’First, the obvious and undeniable political plight Ndigbo face today is the in-balance in the state numerical structure of regions, whereas no region has less than six states, the South East has five states, the resultant effects are many and weigh negatively against Ndigbo in legislative and executive representations and distribution of National Resources. This inequity and injustice can be addressed by the creation of an additional state in the South East,’’ he said.
The Ohanaeze, also expressed joy with the election of the senate President and his Deputy and the Speaker of the House of Representatives and his Deputy and further hoped that the election of this key principal officers of the National Assembly will put an end to the rift between the legislature (8th National Assembly), and the Presidency as witnessed in the last four years. “As a body, we appeal to the leadership of the APC to consider an Igbo for the position of Majority Leader of the senate, also we appeal to the President and the leadership of the APC to consider Ndigbo for major Executive positions in due course.”, the statement added.
