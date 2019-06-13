Police Arrest 3 Hoodlums For Disrupting Masquerade Festival

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED,

Oyo State Police Command on Thursday said they have arrested three suspected hoodlums for disrupting Eegungun masquerades festival in Ibadan and six suspected armed robbers.

The state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu disclosed this at a press briefing said the divisional patrol team of Idi-Aro while monitoring the movement of the popular Alapansapa masquerade on his return home after the Egungun festival got a distress call that some hoodlums were disrupting the peace of Ogboriefon and Kobomoje area in Ibadan.

The police boss said in response to the distress call, the Divisional Police Office (DPO) of the area, led his team to the scene of the incident, and before the arrival of the police, some hoodlums had slightly vandalized two Toyota cars, so the DPO and his team swung into action and three suspects were arrested.

The suspects who were all from Oranyan area of Ibadan include: Mohammed Adewale (20yrs), Kazim Akinyemi (22yrs), and Olawale Muideen (34yrs).

In a related development, the police command has also arrested six suspected armed robbers where six locally made guns was recovered.

According to Olukolu, based on credible intelligence from some road users who escaped at one of such scenes quickly alerted a team of SARS operatives who were on anti-crime patrol in Kishi/Igbeti axis of the state, six of the hoodlums were arrested and later identified themselves as Umoru Usman, Soliu Ibrahim, Usman Buba, Abubakar Muhammadu, Abu Mohammed, and Ibrahim Mohammed.

The police boss said “on 2nd of June, 2019, some members of a notorious gang of hoodlums who have been terrorising members of the public and road users along Kishi/Igbeti express way, who usually armed themselves with guns and cutlasses and other dangerous weapons who had laid ambush at a desolate spot along the road were intercepted and arrested”.

He said they usually attack travellers, road users and dispossessed them of their money and other valuable goods.

He pointed out that the police had continued to map out new strategies and ways to combat and reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum through mass deployment of patrol vehicles including that of Operation Puff Adder, SARS, Swift Response Squad, (SRS), SKYNET Squad, Federal and Safer Highways patrol teams to strategic point within the state.

Olukolu however called on the people to constantly supply the police with credible information so as to ease the police in discharging their constitutional duties of protecting the lives and properties of individuals.