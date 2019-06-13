Polio Virus Detected In Makoko, Itire, Maracana Canals In Lagos

BY ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH,

With Nigeria almost at the last stage of being declared polio-free country, the Lagos state government has confirmed environmental strand of Polio Virus in Makoko, Itire and Maracana Canals in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos state Ministry of Health, Titilayo Goncalves, who disclosed this at a day media/stakeholders sensitization workshop in Lagos on Thursday, said the state government, with support from the United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) and other agencies, is gearing up for another polio vaccination campaign in this regard from Saturday 15th to Tuesday 18th June, 2019.

Goncalves said the campaign is aimed at eliminating the polio virus found in the state, adding that the State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is very passionate in ensuring that no child in Lagos suffers disability or die as a result of vaccine preventable diseases.

“The second phase of the polio vaccination campaign is in furtherance of the noble goal that all our children in Lagos State be covered by the present immunization campaign which is being done house to house so that the 100 per cent status of polio Immunization will be attained, maintained and sustained.

“We have made good progress in this bid with the cooperation and support of other agencies and development partners but we are still pursuing this goal with great determination and focus so that no single child between 0 and 59 months should remain unimmunized or unprotected from the Polio virus,” she added.

The 4-days campaign which will be flagged off tomorrow will commence on the 15th of June and close on the 18th of June, 2019 and the operations will be between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, says Goncalves, adding that no child should be left out.

“It is an opportunity for parents and caregivers to catch up with the other immunizations by going to the PHCs and General hospitals in their neighborhood. It is Safe, it is Free. It is not dangerous at all. It can be taken in spite of former Immunization status. In fact no child is safe from the vaccine preventable diseases until immunized,” she added.

Dr. Usman Adamu from Primary Health Care Board, Abuja, said data from the last polio campaign revealed that the main reasons some children were not vaccinated in Lagos state include estates and gated communities refusing entry of immunization teams and many parents claimed not to have heard about immunization campaign.

As long as a single child remains unprotected by immunization, there is a high risk for infection to occur, says Adamu, while urging the media to create more awareness on the need for parent to ensure that their children under age five get vaccinated against polio.

He however appealed to every parent and caregiver to ensure that all children that are five years and below receive polio vaccine when health workers come knocking between June 15th to 18th, 2019 while the children zero month to five years are also taken to the health posts so designated for other vaccinations.