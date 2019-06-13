FOOTBALL
Raiola Denies Finalising PSG Move For De Ligt
Mino Raiola dismissed claims he was in France to finalise Matthijs de Ligt’s move to Paris Saint-Germain as “fake news”.
De Ligt, 19, has been linked with a move to PSG or Barcelona, with Manchester United and Liverpool also reported to be interested in the Ajax captain.
Raiola, the centre-back’s agent, was apparently pictured in Paris amid claims he was sealing De Ligt’s move to the Ligue 1 champions.
But the agent rubbished the reports, telling ANSA: “This is a classic example of fake news.”
De Ligt is set to leave Ajax in the close season after an impressive campaign during which he helped the Dutch giants win the Eredivisie and reach the Champions League semi-finals.
And the defender said on Tuesday that he wasn’t ready to make any decisions and was planning on taking his time.
“I still do not know what my heart says, I have been concentrated all the time on Ajax and the national team,” he told Mundo Deportivo .
“Now, on my holidays, I will be able to think about it and decide what I am going to do with my future.
“For me, the most important thing is to know that in the team where I go I can have prominence and play many games. I do not know when I’ll have it resolved, but I’m going to take my time.”
Meanwhile Raiola, who is also the agent for the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has had his worldwide ban temporarily delayed until the outcome of the “urgent” appeal lodged on Wednesday.
A CAS statement read: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an urgent appeal filed by the football intermediary, Carmine ‘Mino’ Raiola, against the decision taken by the FIFA Appeal Committee on May 28, 2019 (the challenged decision) which confirmed a previous decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.
“In such decision, a three-month period of suspension from performing the role of sports agent in Italy which was imposed on Mino Raiola by the Intermediaries Committee of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC) was extended by FIFA to become a worldwide ban.
“Prior to the filing of his appeal, Mino Raiola also filed an urgent application to stay the execution of the challenged decision.
“On June 7, 2019, the president of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division upheld the application. Accordingly, the worldwide extension of the suspension of Mino Raiola is stayed pending the outcome of the CAS proceedings.
“However, the suspension imposed by the FIGC in Italy is not affected by the CAS decision.
“Further to the parties’ agreement, CAS will conduct an expedited procedure with a shortened procedural calendar in order to allow for a final decision to be rendered at the beginning of July 2019.”
Source:Goal.com
