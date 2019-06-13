Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Real Madrid Confirm €48 Million Mendy Transfer

Published

1 min ago

on

Lyon’s Ferland Mendy has become Real Madrid’s latest summer signing, joining the Blancos in a deal worth an initial €48 million (£42.7m/$54m).

Having seriously under-performed both at home and in Europe during the 2018-19 season, Madrid president Florentino Perez is sparing no expense to ensure the coming campaign will mark an improvement.

Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard are already confirmed arrivals, from Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea respectively, while Santos wonderkid Rodrygo is also expected to complete his move to the Bernabeu over the summer.

The club also added defender Eder Militao from Porto as Real Madrid have rebuilt the squad in a big way this summer.

Now, after spending heavily on bolstering the Blanco forward line with the Jovic and Hazard moves, Madrid have turned their attention on defence once again, bringing in the highly rated left-back on a six-year contract as the presumed heir to ageing Brazil legend Marcelo.

“Real Madrid and Olympique Lyonnaise have agreed the transfer of the player Ferland Mendy,” Madrid confirmed in a statement published on the club’s official website.

“The player will be linked to the club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025.

“Mendy will be presented on Wednesday June 19, at 1pm, in the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.”

According to Lyon, the sale was negotiated for the sum of €48m plus a further €5m in future bonuses.

Mendy, 24, came through the ranks of Le Havre and earned a move to Lyon at the start of the 2017-18 season.

He went on to make 79 appearances for the club, scoring on three occasions while helping Lyon secure a third-place finish behind Paris Saint-Germain and Lille in Ligue 1 this season

He has also earned three caps for the France national team to date.

Mendy made his international debut in November, replacing Benjamin Mendy in the squad, featuring against Uruguay in a fall friendly.

Real Madrid finished third in La Liga last season, behind both Barcelona and Real Madrid with Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solari and, ultimately, Zinedine Zidane taking charge at the club.

In the Champions League, Los Blancos failed to defend their title, ending their run of three consecutive titles with a Round of 16 defeat at the hands of Ajax.

Source:Goal.com

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

HEALTH4 mins ago

IAAD: Optometrist Recommends “Low Vision Glasses’’ To Protect Eye

The Lagos State chapter of Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) on Thursday advised, people suffering albinism to always use “low vision’’...
FRSC at a road accident scene FRSC at a road accident scene
METRO48 mins ago

Accident Claims 8 Lives On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than eight persons died while 12 others sustained injuries on Wednesday in a multiple accident involving seven vehicles...
NEWS54 mins ago

WILAT Raises Awareness On Proper Disposal Of Plastic Waste

By JOHN ADETUNJI The Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT) has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of plastic...
NEWS4 hours ago

Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants

BY JOSHUA DADA, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State is under fire for expelling three members of PDP...
FEATURES4 hours ago

ECOWAS Parliament’s Role In Achieving Vision 2020

ECOWAS was established in 1975, with the aim of advancing the socio-economic and political stability of the region. In pursuance...
NEWS4 hours ago

Democracy Day: Makinde Grants Amnesty To 35 Prisoners

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, As part of activities marking June 12 Democracy Day, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has granted amnesty...
FEATURES4 hours ago

‘Non-custodial Sentence Can Assist In Decongesting Our Prisons’

In this report, KUNLE OLASANMI looks at the effort of the Lagos State government to reduce congestion in prisons in...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: