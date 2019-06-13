NEWS
Senate President Swears In Okorocha
By Sunday Isuwa and Ahuraka Isah
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has sworn-in former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha as Senator representing Imo East.
Okorocha was not at the chamber during the inauguration of the members of the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday for not having a certificate of return.
A high court in Imo State had issued an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from issuing a certificate of return to Okorocha.
An Abuja high court also asked the commission to issued a certificate of return to him.
INEC had refused to give Okorocha a certificate of return on the ground that his declaration was made under duress.
But INEC met on 11th June 2019 and considered 14 Memoranda involving Judgments and Orders in pre-election matters relating to the issuance of Certificates and or withdrawal of Certificates already issued in pre-election matters and called Okorocha who went to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja and collected his certificate.
But the Imo State governor who arrived the Senate chamber at about 10:37am, Okorocha was sworn in immediately by the clerk of the senate, Nelson Ayewo.
INEC said through a statement issued by a National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye that it will appeal the issuance of certificate order for Okorocha.
MOST READ
Senate President Swears In Okorocha
By Sunday Isuwa and Ahuraka Isah The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has sworn-in former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha...
Unemployment Forcing More Young Nigerians Abroad – Expert
Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS) at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Thursday said that unemployment was a...
IAAD: Optometrist Recommends “Low Vision Glasses’’ To Protect Eye
The Lagos State chapter of Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) on Thursday advised, people suffering albinism to always use “low vision’’...
Accident Claims 8 Lives On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
No fewer than eight persons died while 12 others sustained injuries on Wednesday in a multiple accident involving seven vehicles...
WILAT Raises Awareness On Proper Disposal Of Plastic Waste
By JOHN ADETUNJI The Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT) has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of plastic...
Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants
BY JOSHUA DADA, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State is under fire for expelling three members of PDP...
ECOWAS Parliament’s Role In Achieving Vision 2020
ECOWAS was established in 1975, with the aim of advancing the socio-economic and political stability of the region. In pursuance...
MOST POPULAR
- Others21 hours ago
Ex-Presidents, Heads Of State Absent At Democracy Day Event
- NEWS18 hours ago
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
- COLUMNS4 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB
- NEWS6 hours ago
Oyo Masquerades Defy Olubadan’s Directive
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Zamfara Gov Meets Miyetti Allah Leaders Over Banditry
- NEWS22 hours ago
9th Nass: Sen Oko Congratulates Senators Lawan, Omo-Omo-Agege