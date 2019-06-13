Connect with us
Senate President Swears In Okorocha

Published

1 min ago

on

By Sunday Isuwa and Ahuraka Isah

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has sworn-in former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha as Senator representing Imo East.

Okorocha was not at the chamber during the inauguration of the members of the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday for not having a certificate of return.

A high court in Imo State had issued an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from issuing a certificate of return to Okorocha.

An Abuja high court also asked the commission to issued a certificate of return to him.

INEC had refused to give Okorocha a certificate of return on the ground that his declaration was made under duress.

But INEC met on 11th June 2019 and considered 14 Memoranda involving Judgments and Orders in pre-election matters relating to the issuance of Certificates and or withdrawal of Certificates already issued in pre-election matters and called Okorocha who went to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja and collected his certificate.

But the Imo State governor who arrived the Senate chamber at about 10:37am, Okorocha was sworn in immediately by the clerk of the senate, Nelson Ayewo.

INEC said through a statement issued by a National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye that it will appeal the issuance of certificate order for Okorocha.

 

