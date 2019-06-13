NEWS
Unemployment Forcing More Young Nigerians Abroad – Expert
Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS) at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Thursday said that unemployment was a major reason why more young Nigerians are
desperately seeking opportunities abroad.
The Institute’s Head of Research, Dr Ayo Yusuff, also told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Nigerian youths were increasingly becoming restless because of unemployment and under-employment.
Yusuff said that Nigeria was blessed with a vibrant youth population that the government had yet to efficiently and effectively harness.
“Nigeria is lucky to have a very vibrant youth population. We have a very high percentage of youths in this country, and this ought to be an advantage for this country.
“’The problem is that our government has not been able to manage this advantage very well.
“We currently have low rate of employment in this country, and wages are not even commensurate with the economic demands of people. So, where our young men and women see their hopes will be raised, they go there.
“They are restless because they have energy that pushes them to be gainfully employed in other countries because we are not tapping their energy,’’ he said.
Yusuff said that vocational education had been neglected in Nigeria, adding that it was imperative for various levels of government to urgently begin to encourage more young Nigerians in vocational studies.
The institute’s head of research said that there was a lot for Nigeria to learn from countries like China where young men and women had taken to different vocations.
“We must understand that the things that we currently buy in Nigeria are made by young Chinese that have taken to different vocations.
“I think that the governments should really begin to look at the possibility of encouraging our youths in vocational studies and employments,’’ he said.
MOST READ
Unemployment Forcing More Young Nigerians Abroad – Expert
Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS) at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Thursday said that unemployment was a...
IAAD: Optometrist Recommends “Low Vision Glasses’’ To Protect Eye
The Lagos State chapter of Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) on Thursday advised, people suffering albinism to always use “low vision’’...
Accident Claims 8 Lives On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
No fewer than eight persons died while 12 others sustained injuries on Wednesday in a multiple accident involving seven vehicles...
WILAT Raises Awareness On Proper Disposal Of Plastic Waste
By JOHN ADETUNJI The Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT) has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of plastic...
Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants
BY JOSHUA DADA, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State is under fire for expelling three members of PDP...
ECOWAS Parliament’s Role In Achieving Vision 2020
ECOWAS was established in 1975, with the aim of advancing the socio-economic and political stability of the region. In pursuance...
Democracy Day: Makinde Grants Amnesty To 35 Prisoners
BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, As part of activities marking June 12 Democracy Day, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has granted amnesty...
MOST POPULAR
- Others20 hours ago
Ex-Presidents, Heads Of State Absent At Democracy Day Event
- NEWS17 hours ago
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
- NEWS24 hours ago
June 12: Democracy Day Celebration [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB
- COLUMNS4 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
- NEWS5 hours ago
Oyo Masquerades Defy Olubadan’s Directive
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina
- NEWS21 hours ago
9th Nass: Sen Oko Congratulates Senators Lawan, Omo-Omo-Agege