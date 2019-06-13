Connect with us
Zone ‘B’ New Customs Cordinator Charges Officers On Discipline, Warns Smugglers

Published

1 min ago

on

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG), Bashir Abubakar has officially taken over the mantle of leadership of the Zone ‘B’ as its Zonal Cordinator.

Addressing the personnel of zone upon assumption of office on Thursday, ACG Abubakar told the officers and men that he would not be tolerating any form of indiscipline from them.

He charged them to redouble their efforts at taking the service to an enviable height by allowing their training and experience to bear.

He urged them to desist from all forms of indiscipline and lukewarm attitude to work.

This was even as he warned smugglers of contraband goods to stay out of the business for the progress of the country.

The Customs Boss appealed to members of the public to expose anybody in smuggling business.

“You must operate within the confines of the law so as not to bring the service to disrepute. We must work together as a team to boost the revenue generation profile of Commands in the zone”.

The new Zonal boss however promised to operate an open door policy, adding that he will not hesitate to discipline accordingly any erring officer.

“I am a disciplinarian to the core, punctuality to work, neatness and strict adherence to laid down rules must be your watch words, any form of abscondment from duty without due approval will not be tolerated.

“However, I have received good news about this zone and wish to urge you all to sustain the good  works.

” It is not going to be easy for smugglers and their accomplice under my watch”. Abubakar said.

 

