NEWS
Zone ‘B’ New Customs Cordinator Charges Officers On Discipline, Warns Smugglers
BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN
Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG), Bashir Abubakar has officially taken over the mantle of leadership of the Zone ‘B’ as its Zonal Cordinator.
Addressing the personnel of zone upon assumption of office on Thursday, ACG Abubakar told the officers and men that he would not be tolerating any form of indiscipline from them.
He charged them to redouble their efforts at taking the service to an enviable height by allowing their training and experience to bear.
He urged them to desist from all forms of indiscipline and lukewarm attitude to work.
This was even as he warned smugglers of contraband goods to stay out of the business for the progress of the country.
The Customs Boss appealed to members of the public to expose anybody in smuggling business.
“You must operate within the confines of the law so as not to bring the service to disrepute. We must work together as a team to boost the revenue generation profile of Commands in the zone”.
The new Zonal boss however promised to operate an open door policy, adding that he will not hesitate to discipline accordingly any erring officer.
“I am a disciplinarian to the core, punctuality to work, neatness and strict adherence to laid down rules must be your watch words, any form of abscondment from duty without due approval will not be tolerated.
“However, I have received good news about this zone and wish to urge you all to sustain the good works.
” It is not going to be easy for smugglers and their accomplice under my watch”. Abubakar said.
MOST READ
Zone ‘B’ New Customs Cordinator Charges Officers On Discipline, Warns Smugglers
BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG), Bashir Abubakar has officially taken over the mantle of leadership of...
Police Arrest 3 Hoodlums For Disrupting Masquerade Festival
BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Oyo State Police Command on Thursday said they have arrested three suspected hoodlums for disrupting Eegungun...
UN Chief Condemns Oman Tanker Attacks
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that left...
Kaduna State Assembly Returns Shagali As Speaker
The Kaduna State House of Assembly lawmakers, on Thursday, re-elected Aminu Shagali, as their Speaker during the inauguration of the state...
Reps Urge IGP To End Banditry In Oyo Communities
The House of Representatives on Thursday, mandated the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to put an end to banditry in...
Govt Can Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty If…, Says NGO
By Ruth Tene Natsa The Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative (SNLI), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has said the...
Alleged Fraud: EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-Gov. Aliyu, Nasko
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday re-arraigned Babangida Aliyu, a former Niger State Governor in a Federal...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS5 hours ago
New Senate President Performs First Assignment ,Swears In Okorocha
- NEWS10 hours ago
Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants
- COLUMNS10 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
- HEALTH3 hours ago
Hepatitis B More Infectious Than HIV – Expert
- NEWS23 hours ago
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina
- NEWS11 hours ago
Oyo Masquerades Defy Olubadan’s Directive