NEWS
25 WDC Members From 4 LGAs Receive Training On Mental Health
As part of federal government efforts to sensitize people about mental illnesses and how to manage them, 25 ward development community members drawn from Argungu, Birnin Kebbi, Gwandu and Kalgo local government areas of Kebbi state have received training on mental health.
The Program Manager of Saving One Million Lives in Kebbi State, Dr. Jibril Labbo Gwandu made this known to newsmen shortly after the one day training of the trainers workshop in Birnin Kebbi organized by Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital ,Kware as part of the Northwest Public Mental Health Awareness Campaign.
Dr. Gwandu who also served as the facilitator of the training said the program was designed to enlighten and sensitize the ward development community members on mental health and how they can manage as well as integrate such problems into their management.
He opined that the WDC members were integral part of the society as such they were expected to equally carry messages to their communities and share their concerns with the experts during the training for the benefit of their people.
“” What we hope to achieve is to sensitize and enlighten people about mental health and how to manage them. We will also hear from them their concerns on issues of mental health “” , he said.
The Doctor also revealed that in each 5 persons, 1 is suffering from one form of mental health or the other.
He explained that within the 3 million population of Kebbi State, at least 1 million are affected by problem of mental health.
He called for concerted effort to deal with the problem warning that there were over 300 diagnosable mental illnesses, some mild, some moderate while others are severe .
“” Majority are the mild and the moderate ones which constitutes 80% while the severe ones are the remaining 20% “”, he warned .
