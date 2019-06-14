Connect with us
3 Cheat Death As Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Published

1 min ago

on

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Three people escaped death by the whiskers on Thursday when a one -storey building collapsed at Shangisha area of Magodo, Lagos State.

It was gathered that the building which collapsed at Kayode Aluko Olokun Close, Shangisha, Magodo was under construction when it caved in with three people trapped in the rubble.

The building was said to have collapsed around 3.00pm as the workers were working on the structure.

Officials of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and others were on ground to rescue trapped victims.

A police source told journalists that the three people trapped in the collapsed building had been rescued and taken to the hospital.

It would be recalled a three-storey building collapsed at Itafaji area of Lagos Island in March this year, with 20 people, majorly pupils killed with over 40 others injured.

 

 

