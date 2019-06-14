Abaribe Emerges Senate Minority Leader

By Chibuzo Ukaibe , Abuja

Former Abia State deputy governor and four term senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has emerged Minority Leader of the Senate.

Abaribe emerged leader of the minority party after a meeting between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership and the lawmakers in Abuja, yesterday.

In the 8th Senate, Abaribe served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Power.

Emmanuel Bwacha, who represents Taraba South Senatorial District also emerged a deputy minority leader.

Also, Philip Aduda, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) became the minority whip.

Senator Clifford Odia (PDP, Edo Central) also emerged as the Senate deputy minority whip.

No official statement has been released as the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) continued its closed door meeting Thursday night.

It was learnt that the party would equally meet the House of Representatives Caucus on Friday to pick its leaders in that house.

A formal letter is expected to be sent to the Senate on the party’s decision.