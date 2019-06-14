NEWS
AFCON 2019: Don’t Underestimate Any Team, Ojekunle Warns Rohr
BY OLAWALE AYENI,
Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) in Egypt, United Kingdom-based Nigeria soccer coach, Folabi Ojekunle, has warmed Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr not to underestimate any team. The three-time champions Nigeria will make a return to the AFCON finals after missing the last two editions of the competition in 2015 and 2017. Nigeria confronts Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar in that order in
Group B of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in four Egyptian cities 21st June – 19th July. Ojekunle who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports opined that it will be difficult for the Super Eagles to replicate their 2013 performance in South Africa at this year’s AFCON adding that the team needs to work on their fitness level. “I see the Super Eagles of Nigeria going far in the 2019 AFCON tournament but it will be difficult for them to win it,
“The Gernot Rohr Super Eagles team are the moment are average players it’s only a few of them that play in top clubs while most of them are not commanding first team shirt in their various clubs, Rohr has a disciplined team and my advice for the coach is to work on the players fitness, oneness and team spirit. The UEFA B license coach and former ABS F.C chief coach, however, advised the Franco-German tactician, Rohr on the need to improve the goalkeeping department ahead of the commencement of the African showpiece.
“Am confidences that the team will make Nigeria proud because of the mixed of youthfulness with experience in the squad, the majority of the players are for the future.” “The present Super Eagles’ coach needs to work on the goalkeepers and the team goal-scoring ability because it’s very low and I wish the team the very best of luck in Egypt” he concluded.
