…And Mko Lives Again

As the world gathered on Wednesday to stand in revere honour of a man who sacrificed his today for the tomorrow of a nation, one man stands in excruciating ‘cifia pain,’ and it is an eternal pain. He will whine and grit in unmitigated venom, for the man he so much hates, even in death, is being honoured as a mortal patriot, an iconic global reference and a saint, in the assemblage of other saintly heroes of Africa.

Like Julius Nyere, Thomas Sankara and Nelson Mandela, Moshood Kolawole Olawale Abiola joins the beatification of worthy African pride.

As the world pays eternal respect to MKO Abiola, one man who, in his self – inflicted constricted pain, is more rejuvenated to sustain his venom against our man of honour. The pained so hated this man in honour that he conspired to deny him recognition 20 years ago even when he was the first beneficiary of this man’s sacrifice. To have our democracy today, MKO Abiola was hoarded and left to die and die he did die, until a man from an usual quarter, a man despised from all quarters, decided to make real, what ought to have been an ideal.

Muhammadu Buhari immortalised the great sacrifices of MKO Abiola. In eternal reference, June 12 is now a reverend date in our historical voyage as a nation.

For 20 years, no president recognised the tragic sacrifice of MKO Abiola. Like scavengers, they all looked the other way. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who was the first ultimate beneficiary of the toils of MKO Abiola, behaved like his ascendancy as president in 1999 was solely his making. He denied the reality that souls were lost, bodies bruised and aspirations killed. On the day he was sworn in as president before the world, Obasanjo refused to make even a passing reference to MKO Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential elections in Nigeria! And after him, no successive president made any passing reference to the sacrifices and memories of late MKO Abiola. And instead of atoning for his inactions and joining Buhari in the canonisation of the man he so loves to hate, he stands on the podium of rage and fury, grumbling, fuming, inciting and trying to divert attention from the immortalisation of Africa’s finest gentleman and philanthropist par excellence.

Tell the Owo man that the moment and the rest of the time is for MKO Abiola and no amount of distracting stunts can reduce the global recognition of the man he loves to hate. For Abiola, it is an eternal reference in the hall of values, impact and greatness.

In emotional laden voice, Hafsat Abiola, daughter of the martyr, speaking on behalf of the family echoed thus:

“And when he died, we accepted his body and have watched in Nigeria as year after year till now, the 25th year, you the people have suffered and he was not recognise at all.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, Nelson Mandela it was who said, ‘It always seems impossible until it is down.’

“Who would have ever believed, given the relationship you had with MKO Abiola that you would be the instrument God will use to honour this man and to bring recognition and healing to the country.

“You apologised to my family and it touched my heart. You know that I also lost my mother in this struggle, so that apology meant so much.

“Let me use this opportunity, on behalf of Chief MKO Abiola because I know what he would have done. I use this opportunity to apologise to you, to apologise to your family, anything that he might have done to harm you and to harm your family.

“Let me also say at this juncture that Chief MKO Abiola was so committed to us saying farewell to poverty in Nigeria and today we have more people in poverty in Nigeria than we had in 1993.

“I read the statement that you made where you said we should prepare now to wage a battle for the defence of the people of Nigeria against those who think of themselves as the landlords of Nigeria.

“Let me say to you that by recognising June 12, you awakened so many heroes and heroines of Nigeria’s struggle who have shown, because they stood firm on June 12, that money cannot buy them.

“If there is any match that we need to match, if there is any protest that we need to be present to protest, you have called up your own new army for the defence of this country.

“And President Muhammadu Buhari, this fight will not take you God willing, as it has taken MKO Abiola. But let us fight and bring about the conclusion of the MKO Abiola struggle that the Nigerian people should be the ones in full control of this country.

“It is not for a few landlords whoever they maybe, it is for the 200 million people of Nigeria.”

Abiola lives again, this time to live forever. And one man who was a victim of elitist onslaught which Abiola was a player, made it happened. Muhammadu Buhari rewriting our history on a clean slate and indeed, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola lives again.