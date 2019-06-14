Army Begins Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Ondo, Ekiti

…Lauches Special Anti-Kidnapping Sqaud

The Nigeria Army (NA), 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barrack, Akure says it is battle ready to rid the society of kidnappersandbandits in both Ondo state and neighbouring Ekiti state.

Brig.General Zakari Logun Abubakar the Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, disclosed this on Friday in am interview with reporters in Akure.

Abubakar said that parts of the plan to rid and fight kidnapping epidemic is the launching of the “Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad” of the military.

He lamented the rampants cases of kidnapping which is fast becoming growing business for criminals who use the deep forest to cover up, and demand for huge ransom.

Mr. Abubakar who assured that the military would fight the scourges of kidnapping with full strengths in the states, declared that the days of the criminal elements are numbered.

He revealed that the military has put in place the neccessary modalities to ensure kidnapping is either curb or reduced to the barest minimum.

The Army boss, however added that the military have already instituted an emergency against the fights of kidnapping in both in the states and its boundaries.

“In order to fight this scourge heads long, we have already launched the Anti-kidnaping squad of the military section.

“This squad, which is a special one would be active, mobile and swift in reacting to cases of kindappings in the states of our jurisdiction.

“And in order to achieve this vigour, they are to mount strategic location of the roads, check on passengers and vigilant to react to kidnap case.

“We have identified the prone areas where these criminal elements use to perpetrate their evil work. They are – bushes in Ondo, Ekiti and Ibilo that is Kogi state” he said.

According to Abubakar, the Special Sqaud (Anti-kidnapping) which is a wing directly under his Command is manned by a trained senior military officer, captain BM Danlima.

He noted that the army has reached out to stakeholders in the security sector which included – community leaders and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in order to further achieve success in the bid to wage war on kidnapping.