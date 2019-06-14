ENTERTAINMENT
Atunda Entertainment Commits To Nurturing African Artistes
BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos
The management of Atunda Entertainment has reiterated its commitment to the development and promotion of budding artistes of African extraction in line with its creed, which it said is based on building the continent of Africa by projecting to the world, its artistic talents, human resources, tourism and economic potential.
This is even as the entertainment outfit last week, officially released the single and visuals of one of its protégé, Nigeria’s sensational female talking drummer, Ara Thunder, titled ‘Bojuboju.’
Speaking on the focus of the outfit which over the years has nurtured and brought to limelight, a number of musical artistes in Nigeria and across the continent, the management disclosed that the organisation is neither a record label nor artiste management outfit as some people in the industry have erroneously projected and sold to the unsuspecting public.
Explaining further in a press statement, the management said Atunda Entertainment is part of the activation of Motherland Beckons, a developmental organisation founded by the President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye.
Essentially, the major activation of Motherland Beckons cuts across tourism, entertainment, arts and culture as well as security, with different outfits dedicated to executing projects related to each segment.
Explaining further, the management said Atunda Entertainment understands perfectly the attendant problems associated with discovering and nurturing talents in the country for the creative industries. As a result it has taken it upon itself to engage, not only in discovering, nurturing and promoting young Nigerians and Africans, but also to provide the conducive environment and incentives for these talents to blossom.
