Baru Congratulates New NASS Leadership

By Festus Okoromadu, Abuja

The group managing director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, has congratulated principal officers of the 9th National Assembly recently elected into their respective offices, saying that the Oil and Gas Industry would count on their enormous support to move the sector forward.

In separate letters to each of the principal officers; Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, dated 11th June, 2019, the NNPC helmsman expressed heartfelt joy in their elections into the nation’s hallowed chambers.

NNPC’s group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr ßNdu Ughamadu, in a release yesterday in Abuja, noted that Dr. Baru stated in the letters that he was hopeful that the 9th National Assembly would work in harmony with other arms of government for the development of the country.

In his letter to the newly elected Senate President, Dr Lawan, the NNPC GMD wrote: “At this critical period in our country’s history, Nigeria deserves a President of the Senate that has enormous wealth of experience, of which, luckily, you embodied and are endowed with, making you a rare blessing to the nation’s body polity in dare need of strong, committed and purposeful leadership.

“I am hopeful that given your amiable nature, the 9th National Assembly would work in harmony with the Executive and the Judiciary in the interest of Nigeria and its people”, Dr. Baru stated.

Dr Baru in the letter prayed that God Almighty would give Dr. Lawan the strength and wisdom to steer the affairs of the Senate to justify the confidence his colleagues, the party and the generality of Nigerians reposed in him.

In his Congratulatory Letter to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo-Agege, Baru stated: “It was a victory won to the delight of your numerous supporters and well-wishers across the country.

“I have no doubt in my mind that your immense wealth of experience in the Red Chamber would be an invaluable asset to help you function effectively in your new position as a Principal Officer of the Senate”, he said.

Dr. Baru, in his correspondence to the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Gbajabiamila, stated that at this critical moment of the nation’s body polity, Nigeria yearned for politicians of sterner stuff, saying the Speaker of House of Representatives’ election was a testament that the country was making progress towards purposeful leadership.

He wrote in the letter to the Speaker: “The House of Representatives is a critical stakeholder of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Sector. My colleagues and I in the Petroleum Industry wish to assure you of our readiness to work with the Legislature to chart a new course on Industry issues requiring your support”.

Congratulating Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Wase, who was elected unopposed, Dr. Baru enthused that his emergence was a confirmation of his immense popularity amongst his colleagues, urging him to use his acceptance by the majority of the members of the House to positively direct the course of the Assembly along with the Speaker.

The four principal officers of the 9th National Assembly were elected and sworn in on 11th June, 2019 in Abuja.