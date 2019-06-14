Bayelsa Guber: Women Launch Prayer Session For APC, Aganaba’s Aspiration

Over 3,000 women in Bayelsa State under the aegis of the Grassroots Leadership Forum (GLF) yesterday declared a prayer session for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the governorship aspiration of a former member of the President Muhammad Buhari Campaign Council, Engr. Preye Aganaba.

According to the women group, the prayer session is summoned to ensure peace,security, transformation and development of Bayelsa state is made realistic through the emergence of a pragmatic indigene of the State such as Engr. Preye Aganaba.

The leader of the Women Prayer group, Mrs Victoria E.James, though the prayer session is expected to seek divine intervention in the affairs of the APC ahead of the November 16 Governorship election, the mission of the prayerful women of the state is for the emergence of Hon. Preye Aganaba , who they described as a man with a mission to change the narrative of Bayelsa state for good.

Mrs Victoria E.James explained that, Prince Preye Aganaba, who she also described as no ordinary politician but a man who has the interest of his people and state close to his heart.

Also speaking, another member of the group, Mrs Elizabeth Amakiri, Aganaba has proven to be a leader with a heart of gold, “he has drawn various federal projects attracted by Aganaba to Bayelsa state and his legendary philantropic gestures to the needy in the society which she claimed has won the heart of majority of Bayelsans.”

She said ” I am from Kalama in Kolokuma/Opukuma LGA and I remember as a child how i used to trek through a bush path for over an hour just to get to my secondary school in Sampou because there are no schools in Kalama community but today through Prince Preye Aganaba, work is in progress on the Sampou-Kalama road, courtesy of the NDDC.I have it on good authority that the road was attracted by Engr.Aganaba”

“the most endearing part of the Sampou-Kalama road project story, was the fact that, it was during Aganaba’s one year mandatory youth service in Sampou decades ago, that he vowed to make the Sampou-Kalama road motorable due to the hardship faced by Kalama Community in accessing basic health and education facilities which only exist in Sampou and years down the line,he kept his promise.”

“This is the kind of visionary leader Bayelsa state needs a man who can make a promise and keep it. A man who place premium priority on the development of his people and state above anything else.This is the reason we are on a marathon prayer session until God grants our wish of making Prince Aganaba, the next governor of Bayelsa state.”