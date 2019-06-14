COLUMNS
Beekeeping As Lucrative Agribusiness Venture
Beekeeping is a business opportunity with social, economic and ecological benefits that require minimal time, labour and resource. For its immense relevance to human health and growth, farming bees for honey production has become a thriving business everywhere in the world.
Apiculture, the study and keeping of bees, in some parts of the world, often begins as a hobby which can later be expanded into a big business with the common bee produce categorized as bee wax and honey.
Bees use wax for building their combs and it is one of the most remarkable phenomenons in the organisation of these insects. Honey bee venom, bee pollen, raw honey, royal jelly and propolis, are all bee products generally considered to have medicinal effects.
Because of its importance to humanity, honey receives priority attention from entrepreneurs. Generally, this is because of its profitability and because it requires very little investment and produces quick returns.
Beekeeping enterprise can provide a good platform for marketable honey. This business is however, one that is associated with risks owning to the nature of bees. To venture into the business, certain things must be considered.
First is to determine an environment or a location that bees are not far from. This is because bees are not everywhere. After this is determined, one can get some rectangular boxes built for this purpose. Not just any box, because only boxes that are made for this purpose can work. After getting the number of boxes needed for the business, the next thing is baiting the boxes with a view to attracting bees, bees do not just come into these boxes, there are some things that serving as bait, the best being honey wax. You can also use a particular specie of banana to attract the bees to the boxes. Experience needed for this business is between three and six months, which, incidentally, is the number of months needed to rear bees and get honey.
Start-up capital
Intending honey producing entrepreneurs can start with any amount of money depending on their financial capacity. After getting a good location for the bees, you need to get the rectangular boxes made for the purpose of the business. The number of boxes you can start with depends on the available capital.
Location
Ideally, the location for bee rearing should be away from dwelling places, and some shade should be provided for the boxes, especially during sunny days. A source of water, such as dripping hose, should also be located nearby. One should also avoid locations near large rivers, highways, public areas, or on hilltops. Locations near cultivated crops are potentially in danger of exposure from insecticides. Also, obtaining the cooperation of pesticide applicator will be essential to avoid bee loss.
How to get bees
Bees can be captured from a swarm, obtained from an established beekeeper, or purchased from a commercial bee supply company. You can get a location where bees can be found, you need to take an environmental survey. This will help you not to waste time in waiting for bees where there are no bees. A survey has to be carried out on the intending location to be sure there are bees around the area or not,
Management
A beekeeper will need to regularly check on the boxes to examine the condition of the brood, check food stores, look for signs of disease and pests, and to perform various maintenance necessary for the hygiene of the honey. Seasonally, the queen should be replaced. While some inspections can be brief, it is important that the boxes be examined in a timely manner throughout the rearing period.
Challenges
The major challenge, is the risk involved and the stinging nature of the bee. Innocent passers-by can be attacked by these bees. Another challenge is the possibility of the bee farm to be burnt by fire by those engaged in bush burning.
Precaution
There are some precautions that must be taken while running the business, when going to visit the bee farm, the beekeeper should not wear multi-coloured clothes. Clothes like that would naturally attract the rage of the bees.
Honey farm essentials
If you have decided to pursue the project, be sure you have the farm, vehicles and the equipment needed to start the business. For a small farm, you would need bees with queen, brood chamber, honey containers, honey boxes, attire (hat, veil, and overalls) hive tool, scratcher for unsealing the honey, manual or motorised extractor and freezer for storing honey.
Alternatively, you can operate a large honey farm by buying honey from small farmers and distributing it to schools, restaurants, households, pharmacies and hotels under your own label. Usually, small farmers do not invest time and energy in marketing their produce. As a bigger outfit, with perhaps between 10 and 20 employees, you can do extensive marketing.
Profitability
The profitability of the business is in the amount of honey produced. After six months of keeping the bees, the production of the honey, and the packaging, one can make millions depending on the number of boxes used for the business after the deduction of the overhead cost, what will be left can make one smile because of the demand for both domestic and industrial use.
