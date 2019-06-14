Chika Ike Set To Launch Beauty Line

After graduating from the prestigious Harvard Business School, Nollywood’s Chika Ike is set to launch her beauty line which she’d call Chika Cosmetics and would begin with the BLOOM Edition.

According to reports, the cosmetics line will have a range of products including makeup, skincare, fragrances and everything cosmetics.

To announce her business plans, the actress looked stunning in a bikini photo shoot, posing besides what appears to be the proposed logo for the brand which would be revealed and launched in August this year.