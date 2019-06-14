Connect with us
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments

Published

1 min ago

on

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement has labelled former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan as “enemies of Nigeria” owing to their separate comments aimed at plunging the country into dire straits.

A statement signed by convener, Patriot Sabo Odeh and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday said the utterances of Obasanjo and Jonathan in recent weeks are capable of sparking off ethno-religious crisis in the country because they continue to speak in ways that pitch one section of the country against the other.

Odeh alleged the leaders in their comments incite Christians against Muslims.

He said they also allegedly “pitch other ethnic nationalities against the Fulani even as they encourage some parts of the country to wallow in victimhood, a situation that has fueled separatist agitations of different shades.”

According to the group, the estranged pair “should be banned from state functions, having selfishly enriched themselves and families to the detriment of the common masses.”

He, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the ethswhile leaders, whom they said, must pay for their crimes.

The statement reads in part: “It is interesting that these are men that Nigerians have the misfortune of enduring as leaders for fourteen out of the twenty years of democratic rule.

“These are men under whose administration Nigerians were almost misled to believe that democracy is synonymous with corruption; they presided over fourteen years of the country being parcelled out to friends and family – government funds became ATM where they, their associates and cronies withdraw money to finance their debased lifestyles.”

 

 

