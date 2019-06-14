Court Orders EFCC Release Of Engr. Dalori

A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately release Babagana Abba Dalori, the managing director and chief executive officer of Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services Ltd.

He was arrested by the Commission March 29 on allegations of ‘fraud’ and running a Ponzi scheme.

Following that, Engr. Dalori filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit asking court to order his release from EFCC’s custody and arraignment in a court of competent jurisdiction for trail.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, Chief Judge of the federal high court in Abuja May 30 ordered that he be released or granted an administrative bail.

‘The Respondent (EFCC) is hereby ordered to release the Applicant (Dalori) forthwith or grant administrative bail where there is prima facie evidence that Applicant has committed an offence pending the outcome of investigation,’ Justice Ojukwu ordered.

The presiding judge also restrained the Commission from taking any further action ‘which may be inimical to the guaranteed Fundamental Rights of the Applicant especially where he is not under any constitutional disability.’

The release order is coming after over nine weeks after Dalori was detained by the EFCC in Abuja.