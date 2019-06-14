Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Court Orders EFCC Release Of Engr. Dalori

Published

1 min ago

on

A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately release Babagana Abba Dalori, the managing director and chief executive officer of Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services Ltd.

He was arrested by the Commission March 29 on allegations of ‘fraud’ and running a Ponzi scheme.

Following that, Engr. Dalori filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit asking court to order his release from EFCC’s custody and arraignment in a court of competent jurisdiction for trail.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, Chief Judge of the federal high court in Abuja May 30 ordered that he be released or granted an administrative bail.

‘The Respondent (EFCC) is hereby ordered to release the Applicant (Dalori) forthwith or grant administrative bail where there is prima facie evidence that Applicant has committed an offence pending the outcome of investigation,’ Justice Ojukwu ordered.

The presiding judge also restrained the Commission from taking any further action ‘which may be inimical to the guaranteed Fundamental Rights of the Applicant especially where he is not under any constitutional disability.’

The release order is coming after over nine weeks after Dalori was detained by the EFCC in Abuja.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Court Orders EFCC Release Of Engr. Dalori

A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately release Babagana Abba...
NEWS9 mins ago

Army Begins Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Ondo, Ekiti

…Lauches Special Anti-Kidnapping Sqaud  The Nigeria Army (NA), 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barrack, Akure says it is battle ready to...
NEWS11 mins ago

COBOM, Others Endorse Bulama As National Secretary APC

The Coalition for Buhari, Osibanjo Movement and other Organisations (COBOM) has endorsed Arc. Waziri Bulama to occupy the office of...
NEWS16 mins ago

Group Petitions APC, Demands Sanction For Gov. Akeredolu Over Anti-Party Activities

A group of over 300 concerned leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State under the aegis of...
NEWS18 mins ago

Hon. Abubakar Becomes Speaker Of Gombe Assembly

The lawmaker representing Yamaltu West constituency, Hon. Abubakar Ibrahim has emerged the new Speaker of the Gombe State House of...
FEATURES18 mins ago

Why Joint Military Campaign Is Required For Enhanced Internal Security

Ensuring the protection of lives and property is no doubt the responsibility of all security agencies. In this reports, TARKAA...
CRIME35 mins ago

Sexagenarian In Court For Chopping Off Boy’s Right Hand

A 67-year-old Jeremiah Obrifor, on Friday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly chopping off the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: