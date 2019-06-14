Connect with us
Davido Congratulates Colleague/New Speaker Of Oyo State Assembly

Nigerian singer, Davido, is known by many to show unreserved support for his friends and family, especially those that pursue political ambitions. The much loved singer recently shared a post on Twitter, congratulating the new speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Ogundoyin Adebo Edward, who is his friend and colleague.

In the tweet, the singer recounted when he used to work with the new speaker to manage sensational rapper, Dremo, about three years ago. He concluded his tweet by expressing his sincere happiness and noting that he is proud of his friend’s accomplishment.

 

