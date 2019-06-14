Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Dearth Of Blood Donors, Our Major Challenges – University Don

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr Waziri Aliyu Dahiru, a haematology consultant with the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, (ABUTH) Zaria, decried dearth of volunteer blood donors as part of their challenges

He made this known in an interview with newsmen on the occasion of world blood donor days organised by haematology department ABUTH, held at ABU, Samaru main campus on Friday.

“Dearth of voluntary blood donors is the among some of their challenges, very few people donate blood in this country”

“100 percent of blood donated to the hospitals and some health facilities should come from non-remunerated blood donors” he observed.

“If an individual donates a single unit of blood would be able to save at least five patients who need blood transfusion”

Waziri explained that pregnant women including diabetic patients can also donates under scrutiny.

He appeal on government to establish moribund blood transfusion units to serve as coordinating centers in states and local government

Meanwhile, Prof Abdulazeez Hassan, head department of haematology Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria stated that world Health Organisation has set aside 14th June as world blood donor day.

The University Don, said the essence of celebrating this day is to appreciate all blood donors especially those who voluntarily donate without compensation

He decried lack of blood volunteers in the country majority of people donate blood to only their relatives.

Prof Haruna said less than 1percent donates blood, but if we can have 5 Percent that can donate blood every year, Nigeria would be sufficient.

He urged journalists to always propagate some of their activities, especially those that have to do with blood transfusion and other related illness.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Dearth Of Blood Donors, Our Major Challenges – University Don

Dr Waziri Aliyu Dahiru, a haematology consultant with the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, (ABUTH) Zaria, decried dearth of volunteer...
POLITICS17 mins ago

219 Civil Society Groups Tip Okorocha For Senate Majority Leader.

The coalition of the Northern Civil Society and Social Cultural Movement for Peace, Development and United Nigeria, has called on...
NEWS17 mins ago

Obaseki Mulls Football Tourney For Edo Primary Schools

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is finalising plans to organise a football tournament...
NEWS26 mins ago

Bayelsa Guber: Women Launch Prayer Session For APC, Aganaba’s Aspiration

Over 3,000 women in Bayelsa State under the aegis of the Grassroots Leadership Forum (GLF) yesterday declared a prayer session...
POLITICS48 mins ago

Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja....
NEWS51 mins ago

25 WDC Members From 4 LGAs Receive Training On Mental Health

As part of federal government efforts to sensitize people about mental illnesses and how to manage them, 25 ward development...
NEWS51 mins ago

Use Nollywood Platform To Promote Peace, Prosperity, Gen. Buratai Charges AGN

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai,  has urged the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to use...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: