Dearth Of Blood Donors, Our Major Challenges – University Don
Dr Waziri Aliyu Dahiru, a haematology consultant with the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, (ABUTH) Zaria, decried dearth of volunteer blood donors as part of their challenges
He made this known in an interview with newsmen on the occasion of world blood donor days organised by haematology department ABUTH, held at ABU, Samaru main campus on Friday.
“Dearth of voluntary blood donors is the among some of their challenges, very few people donate blood in this country”
“100 percent of blood donated to the hospitals and some health facilities should come from non-remunerated blood donors” he observed.
“If an individual donates a single unit of blood would be able to save at least five patients who need blood transfusion”
Waziri explained that pregnant women including diabetic patients can also donates under scrutiny.
He appeal on government to establish moribund blood transfusion units to serve as coordinating centers in states and local government
Meanwhile, Prof Abdulazeez Hassan, head department of haematology Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria stated that world Health Organisation has set aside 14th June as world blood donor day.
The University Don, said the essence of celebrating this day is to appreciate all blood donors especially those who voluntarily donate without compensation
He decried lack of blood volunteers in the country majority of people donate blood to only their relatives.
Prof Haruna said less than 1percent donates blood, but if we can have 5 Percent that can donate blood every year, Nigeria would be sufficient.
He urged journalists to always propagate some of their activities, especially those that have to do with blood transfusion and other related illness.
