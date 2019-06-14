Durbar: Borno Cultural Heritage Rekindled With Peaceful Eid-el-Fitri

Since the advent of Boko Haram, celebrating festivals in Borno State always had to be low keyed. For most Eid celebrations, this meant that the traditional durbar was cancelled year after year. But this year, the state government braced it and had a celebration and all went as peaceful as it was entertaining. Francis Okoye, captured the thrilling moments and writes about it in this report.

The acclaimed ‘Home of Peace’ ravaged by the over 10 years of Boko Haram saga has been celebrating Salah and other yearly events under tight security. Entrances to the capital city were closed for fear of the terrorists who target such days to unleash their wickedness on humanity. But that sad story of celebrating amidst fear has changed following the emerging peace which ushered a new era that saw multitude of worshipers throng the Eid central prayer ground at Ramat square Maiduguri to observe Eid-el-Fitri prayer this year.

Unlike in the past when only male worshippers went to the prayer ground and female worshippers pray close to their homes for fear of a probable attack, this year, the number of female worshippers equaled their male counterparts.

The joyous mood of the worshippers as they filed to the prayer ground was another reminder that at last, the people were witnessing a celebration devoid of bomb blasts or suicide bombs from the terrorising elements.

To add beaut to the celebrations, royal horses that accompanied the Shehu of Borno to the Eid prayer ground, were decorated in silver and gold.

After the Eid-el-Fitri prayer was a grand durbar which held at the Shehu of Borno’s palace. During the durbar, super cultural behaviour of the Kanem Borno Empire resurrected after many years of disappearance.

In one of such gatherings at the Shehu’s Palace at the peak of the insurgency, the Shehu, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi and the then late deputy governor of the state, during the first tenure of former governor Kashim Shettima, Alhaji Zanna Mustapha, cheated death by the whiskers when a teenage suicide bomber forced his way in between the duo and detonated the bomb stripped on him. Thanks to one of the palace security personnel who spotted the suicide bomber and pushed him off the traditional ruler and the then deputy governor, before the blast.

But that was not the case this time; people jubilantly thronged the palace to catch a glimpse of what they were denied for many years by the enemies of peace.

The over 59 district heads under the Shehu’s domain rode to the palace on their horses adorned in lovely colours and accompanied by royal dance steps from their royal dancers.

There were many dignitaries at the event including the 7th governor of the state, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, who was already seated at the venue of the event to receive the Shehu and his district heads. The durbar was organised by the monarch to honour Zulum as a way of celebrating his first Eid-el-Fitri with the people.

A cross section of people who spoke about the event, said that for a long time, they have been praying for a change and this time God has answered their prayer with the emergence of Prof Zulum as governor of the state.

They also attributed the massive turnout of worshipers to the Eid-el-Fitri prayer to the desire of the masses who wanted to have the first Eid prayer in his administration with the governor, noting that with time, they hope to see more good things come to the state.

For Habu Kale Tijani, the event was something the people had been yearning for and he thanked God that it has finally happened after many years, following the return of peace in the state.

Habu prayed that more of the durbar should come since it is part of the state’s culture.

“The durbar ceremony is something for us to celebrate because I testify that many have been yearning for this to happen and I thank God that we have witnessed it. I pray that more of the durbar and other festivals will come because Borno State is known for diverse cultures.’’

On the part of Alhaji Mohammed Husseini, a former aspirant to the state House of Assembly under Damboa state constituency, for the faithful to begin the Ramadan and end it in peace is something worthy of thanking God with celebration.

“Our prayers first and foremost is to thank Almighty Allah for bringing us to the end of Ramadan peacefully and the second is that we have witnessed transition of government from former governor, Kashim Shettima, to Governor Zulum, who is popular, courageous and everything to us in the state.

“We are just praying for Allah to give him wisdom, strength and power to govern people the way people we expect him to. We have been yearning for this change a long time now and this moment, God has brought that change.

“The massive turnout of worshipers to the Eid ground is a testimony of the love the people have for him. For over the years, no durbar has been held in the state due to the Boko Haram insurgency, but for the trust in Prof Zulum, people defied fear to celebrate the Salah with him.

“The same goes for the durbar, which stopped since the inception of Boko Haram attacks in the state. People also put fear aside with hope of a new era to celebrate the durbar. So we just need to thank God that this has happened and our dreams have come true.”

Also basking in the euphoria of a peaceful Eid-el-Fitri celebration was Abdulkadir Kadai Usman, who said he watched the durbar fun fare that preceded the Eid prayer with nostalgia.

For Usman, the durbar reminded him of good old days when Borno celebrated every festivity in happiness. He regretted that the insecurity in the state denied the people the privileges they have been enjoying all the while.

“But we thank God Almighty for restoring relative peace so that we can begin to celebrate durbar again. So we pray Allah that in the future, all our festivity and celebration will be accorded more time and we will celebrate peacefully.”

After the durbar ceremony was preceded by a Sallah homage by the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi to the governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, at the Government House, where both, alongside other prominent sons of Borno, wined and dined with goodwill messages.

On his part, Alhaji Babasheik Haruna, who was full of gratitude to God for making him witness a peaceful Eid-el-Fitri and durbar, something, he said, has eluded citizens of the state for a long time.

He added that one thing that also gladdened the minds of citizens was that the Eid ground, where the governor attended for the first time, was filled to capacity.

“The 2019 Eid-el-Fitri celebration in Borno was unique. Unique in the sense that it came peacefully and ended peacefully. There was no threat to lives and property like it used to be with bombs going off before, during or after Eid. Citizens were free and they moved around freely.

He also praise the people for turning out to show solidarity to the governor who has only been sworn in and was celebrating his first Eid in that capacity.

“One, being his first Eid as governor of the state, secondly, because of the peaceful nature of the state which made people to come out in their numbers, to attend the religious right which signified and gave hope to citizens that peace has returned to Borno State.

“The durbar added colour to the festivity because before the insurgency, it has been the tradition after Salah at the Eid ground, the Shehu of Borno will lead other traditional rulers to go on durbar to his palace. This time around, the state governor, Prof Zulum, was at hand to receive his royal highness at his palace.

“This symbolised and testified that yes, peace is gradually returning to Borno and a lot of people came out to catch a glimpse of what, before now, had been relegated to the background.”

Most citizens, who were present at the Eid prayer ground and the durbar at the Shehu’s palace were all wearing mood of a people experiencing a new dawn.

Both the districts heads and their subjects will indeed, for a long to come, remain with the memories of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebration because of the colourful nature of the event.

According to one of the district heads , such event afforded them an opportunity to test the physical strength of the horses, noting that keeping them for a long time without ridding them diminishes the horses output.

Each of the horses were adored in uniform colours with the colour of the attire of the royal dancers of a district head thus, differentiating a district from a district.

Further speaking on the event, Mr Jubril Mohammed, who said he has been longing for a durbar haven witnessed it last for over 10 years, said he enjoyed this year’s Salah celebrations.

“Infact, we quite enjoyed the last Salah. Due to the Book Haram insurgency, no durbar has been held for a long time. As you can see now, peace has returned to the state capital and his royal highness, the Shehu of Borno, has interest in durbar.

“Borno is known with the tradition of durbar and if not insurgency, there is no year that goes by without durbar.”