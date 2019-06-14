Connect with us
NEWS

EdoBEST: Obaseki Extends Initiative To Junior Sec Schools To Sustain Gains

Published

1 min ago

on

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has said the state government would ensure that gains in digital teaching recorded in primary schools through the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) initiative are sustained at the secondary school level by designating special junior secondary schools to offer digital teaching in the state.

The governor gave the assurance when he received members of the EdoBEST Digital Teachers’ Forum, who were at Government House, in Benin City, on a courtesy visit.

He said his administration will sustain the transformation of the state and ensure that Edo people enjoy the dividends of democracy, noting, “Any politics that doesn’t develop people is bad politics. Politics that doesn’t take from our collective good to support the weakest in the society is bad politics and that is what we are changing in Edo State.”

He noted that the state government is making plans for Special Junior Secondary Schools across the state to sustain the gains being recorded with the Edo-BEST initiative.

He said the focus now should be on harnessing the full benefits of the EdoBEST programme by extending the tech-based teaching method from primary 1-6 to junior secondary school 1-3.

Obaseki said, “Working with our partners and SUBEB, we would designate Special Junior Secondary Schools to sustain this initiative. We would equip junior secondary schools per ward with the needed facilities such as workshops and laboratories to set our children up for the future.

“Next term, I will look for resources to improve teaching in junior secondary schools. We have no choice but to do what is right to change the lives of children in Edo State,” he noted.

He commended the digital teachers for their contributions to the basic education sector reforms, promising to continue to support them.

Chairman, EdoBEST Digital Teachers’ Forum, Eson John, said members of the forum were at the Government House to update the governor on the vision and mission of the group, noting that the group has succeeded in helping their colleagues in successfully migrating to technology-compliant teaching in schools.

 

